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Prime Accused In Kochi Mini Cooper Crash That Killed Three Released From Borstal School

Prime Accused In Kochi Mini Cooper Crash That Killed Three Released From Borstal School ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kochi: The prime accused in the Mini Cooper crash that killed three youngsters at Nedumbassery near Kochi last month was released from a Borstal School, a detention facility for young offenders, here on Monday, police said. Suhail Sajeev (19) was released in compliance with a Kerala High Court order granting bail to all four accused in the case on November 6.

The court had directed the release of the other three accused -- Ninav, Joyal Anto and Ameen Shah -- on the same day. However, it ordered that Sajeev be released only after 10 days following objections raised by the police, who apprehended that his immediate release could affect the investigation.

Sajeev was released from the Borstal School on Monday afternoon. His relatives, who had been waiting outside the institution, hurriedly took him away in a car as he came out. The accident occurred on October 11 when a Mini Cooper driven by Sajeev rammed into a scooter carrying three youngsters, including two women, on the Nedumbassery airport road.