ETV Bharat / state

Prime Accused In Karni Sena Leader Murder Case Surrenders In Jamshedpur Court

Jamshedpur: Vishwanath Lohra alias Bodra, the prime accused in Karni Sena leader Himanshu Singh's murder case, surrendered before a local court in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Wednesday. The police had announced a Rs two lakh reward for providing information about Vishwanath, who was absconding since the murder near a bar under Bistupur police station limit of the city on the night of June 27.

"Vishwanath Lohra surrendered in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court. We will take him into custody soon for questioning in connection with the incident," Officer-in-Charge of Bistupur police station Niranjan Kumar said.

It was alleged that Vishwanath and his accomplices had dragged 28-year-old Himanshu and his friend Pratiyush Singh out of a police patrolling vehicle and attacked them with a cleaver and an axe in front of the bar in the presence of policemen following a brawl over alleged eve-teasing.