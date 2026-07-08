Prime Accused In Karni Sena Leader Murder Case Surrenders In Jamshedpur Court
The police have arrested 10 people, including the owner of the bar, its manager and four teenagers, in connection with the incident.
By PTI
Published : July 8, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Jamshedpur: Vishwanath Lohra alias Bodra, the prime accused in Karni Sena leader Himanshu Singh's murder case, surrendered before a local court in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Wednesday. The police had announced a Rs two lakh reward for providing information about Vishwanath, who was absconding since the murder near a bar under Bistupur police station limit of the city on the night of June 27.
"Vishwanath Lohra surrendered in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court. We will take him into custody soon for questioning in connection with the incident," Officer-in-Charge of Bistupur police station Niranjan Kumar said.
It was alleged that Vishwanath and his accomplices had dragged 28-year-old Himanshu and his friend Pratiyush Singh out of a police patrolling vehicle and attacked them with a cleaver and an axe in front of the bar in the presence of policemen following a brawl over alleged eve-teasing.
Himanshu succumbed to his injuries in the course of treatment two days later in a hospital, while Pratiyush has been struggling for life in a healthcare facility in Kolkata. The police have arrested 10 people, including the owner of the bar, its manager and four teenagers, in connection with the incident.
Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Ehtesham Waquarib said the arrested men told police during interrogation that the trouble began over playing a song in the bar.
However, the police were investigating to unearth the exact cause that led to Himanshu's murder. A police team was conducting raids in neighbouring states as well as in Jharkhand to nab the absconding culprits.
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