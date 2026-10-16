Prime Accused In Ex-Rajasthan BJP MLA Murder Case Arrested
Former MLA Atar Singh Bhadana was killed following mining disputes on October 11 and five persons have been arrested so far.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
Bharatpur: The prime accused in the murder of former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana was arrested in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Thursday night police said.
Following arrest, Mukesh Fauji was brought to the Weir police station, where Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Meena interrogated him till late at night. So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the case.
Mukesh, a resident of Bhonda village, is a former serviceman. The police are currently gathering information from him regarding the sequence of events leading up to the incident, roles of others involved in the attack, and circumstances that preceded the event.
SP Rajesh Kumar Meena stated that the former serviceman, Mukesh, was taken into custody late Thursday night in connection with the death of former MLA Atar Singh Bhadana. "He is currently being interrogated, and the police are proceeding with further action based on the facts and evidence gathered," he said.
According to the police, Mukesh had been leading a protest for the last two years, demanding the cancellation of a lease for a stone crusher unit in Bhonda village. Amid the long-standing dispute over mining operations, former MLA Bhadana was attacked in Bhonda village on October 11. He sustained severe injuries and was taken to Jaipur, where he later passed away.
The ongoing probe seeks to uncover the circumstances that developed prior to the incident, how the dispute escalated, and who exactly was present at the scene when the attack occurred, police said.
Following the murder, as part of administrative action, the municipal authority affixed notices to properties belonging to Mukesh in Bonda village and Weir town.
Also Read
Rajasthan's Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana Killed In Mob Attack Linked To Mining Dispute