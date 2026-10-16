ETV Bharat / state

Prime Accused In Ex-Rajasthan BJP MLA Murder Case Arrested

Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana ( Social media )

Bharatpur: The prime accused in the murder of former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana was arrested in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Thursday night police said.

Following arrest, Mukesh Fauji was brought to the Weir police station, where Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Meena interrogated him till late at night. So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Mukesh, a resident of Bhonda village, is a former serviceman. The police are currently gathering information from him regarding the sequence of events leading up to the incident, roles of others involved in the attack, and circumstances that preceded the event. SP Rajesh Kumar Meena stated that the former serviceman, Mukesh, was taken into custody late Thursday night in connection with the death of former MLA Atar Singh Bhadana. "He is currently being interrogated, and the police are proceeding with further action based on the facts and evidence gathered," he said.