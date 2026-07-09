ETV Bharat / state

Prime Accused Held In ₹1,000 Crore Share Trading, Gold ETF Fraud In Chhattisgarh

Durg: A massive investment fraud allegedly worth nearly ₹1,000 crore has surfaced in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, where a large number of people were swindled with the money on the promise of hefty returns through share trading and gold ETF investments.

The prime accused, Yogesh Sahu, was arrested from the Durg court premises after he returned from Dubai to surrender. Investors present at the scene recognised him and immediately alerted the police. A police team subsequently detained him and handed him over to the Supela police station.

Police said the scam targeted around 1,000 to 1,500 people across Chhattisgarh by promising unusually high returns on investments in share trading and gold ETFs.

"The police have arrested the main accused. He was posing as a chartered accountant and collecting money from hundreds of people under the guise of investment. People have said they were lured by promises of high returns in a short period and fell into the trap," said Sukhnandan Rathore, ASP, Durg City.