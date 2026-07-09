Prime Accused Held In ₹1,000 Crore Share Trading, Gold ETF Fraud In Chhattisgarh
Yogesh Sahu allegedly lured 1,000–1,500 investors with promises of high returns through share trading and Gold ETFs; police are looking out for other accused.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Durg: A massive investment fraud allegedly worth nearly ₹1,000 crore has surfaced in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, where a large number of people were swindled with the money on the promise of hefty returns through share trading and gold ETF investments.
The prime accused, Yogesh Sahu, was arrested from the Durg court premises after he returned from Dubai to surrender. Investors present at the scene recognised him and immediately alerted the police. A police team subsequently detained him and handed him over to the Supela police station.
Police said the scam targeted around 1,000 to 1,500 people across Chhattisgarh by promising unusually high returns on investments in share trading and gold ETFs.
"The police have arrested the main accused. He was posing as a chartered accountant and collecting money from hundreds of people under the guise of investment. People have said they were lured by promises of high returns in a short period and fell into the trap," said Sukhnandan Rathore, ASP, Durg City.
Rathore stated that the prime accused Yogesh persuaded people to invest by assuring returns upto 20% on investments in share trading and gold ETFs. He initially paid returns of up to 10 per cent to some investors to win people's trust and later absconded after collecting crores of rupees.
The Supela police have registered a case of fraud against Yogesh and other accused including Megha Sahu, Govind Sahu, Rajendra Sahu, Padma Sahu, Lomash Sahu, Gyanprakash Sahu, and other associates in connection with the matter.
Police said the FIR mentions an alleged fraud of over ₹3 crore based on complaints received so far and the figure could rise during the investigation as more people will come forward. The other accused remain at large, and a search for them is underway, police added.
The police have said that cases have previously been registered against Yogesh at various locations, and additional FIRs will be filed as new victims come forward.
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