ETV Bharat / state

Primate Uses Canopy Bridge To Cross Rail Line At Assam Sanctuary; First Instance Worldwide, Says WII

New Delhi: In a first, a male Western Hoolock Gibbon housed in the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary in Assam's Jorhat district crossed the canopy bridges installed over a railway line passing through the sanctuary on Friday.

This is the first confirmed use of the canopy bridge by a gibbon at the sanctuary, and the first documented use of the structure over a railway line anywhere in the world, according to a statement by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

Canopy bridges are artificial or natural crossings that connect tree-tops. Aimed at wildlife conservation, these structures help arboreal animals cross roads or train tracks; enabling infrastructure development while minimising its impact on the environment and wildlife.

In a post on X, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav commended the "tech-led conservation" effort, saying, "Good to see that mitigation measures such as this canopy bridge made over a railway passing through Assam have started being used by Hoolock Gibbon. This shows science-led small-scale efforts can also be of great help in biodiversity conservation."