Primary Schools, A Shiva Temple In Bengal's Malda Face Imminent Erosion
The Jitutola Primary School is shut, and most of its students have shifted to the neighbouring school. The teachers have been transferred, reports Partha Das.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Malda: The Mahanandatola Gram Panchayat in Ratua I Block of West Bengal's Malda is anxious about the ferocious erosion of the Ganges. While two villages — Kantatola and Srikantatola — were completely wiped off the map last year, this time the river has started devouring Muliramtola and Jitutola.
The looming danger has forced residents to dismantle their homes built painstakingly over the years, while many families have already left for uncertain destinations.
However, the impact of this erosion extends far beyond these visible scenes of destruction. It upends the local economy and disrupts people's livelihoods, casting a shadow over the future of the next generation.
This grim reality is evident in Jitutola. The primary school here, established in 1973, no longer has any students, with its classrooms locked and the waters of the Ganges flowing beneath a section of the structure.
If the intensity of the erosion increases, Jitutola Primary School is destined to share the same fate as the West Ratanpur Primary School. The premises, which until two years ago bustled with the chatter of students and the rhythmic chanting of multiplication tables led by teachers, now echo only with the sound of the flowing river.
Locals said around 200 children from two or three villages used to attend this school. While a handful have moved to the nearby Muliramtola Primary School, the majority have abandoned their studies altogether.
Khushi Swarnakar from Jitutola used to attend this school. "I studied at this school. Now, it is on the verge of collapsing. It feels terrible. So many children studied here. No one will be able to continue their education. The government should build another school here so that we can study again," she added.
There were three teachers in the school, and the administration has transferred them to other schools. Benjira Khatun, one of the teachers, said, "The school closed on August 21, and I was sent to teach at a nearby school. There were 65–70 students and mid-day meals were cooked daily."
Khatun said that although some of these students are now attending the neighbouring school, those severely affected by the erosion do not go there. "The school had been gradually succumbing to erosion over the past two years, and we had submitted reports to the higher authorities. Indeed, the futures of many children are now in jeopardy. We have been told that if the school collapses completely, a new building will be constructed at a different location," she added.
Muliramtola lies adjacent to Jitutola, and it is difficult to distinguish the boundary between the two villages without prior knowledge. Apart from the school, a Shiva temple in the village also faces the danger of erosion.
Nikhil Mandal, the caretaker of the temple built in 1954, said, "The temple was constructed before we were born and was rebuilt about five years ago. It was originally built by Dulichand Saraf, and his successor, Vishnu Marwari, funded the construction of the new structure," Mandal said.
Mandal said a channel of the river has formed beneath one side of the temple, which could collapse any moment. The Irrigation Department has placed sandbags to save the temple but hasn't used stones.
"Srikantatola is gone. I have been displaced from my home and had to build a new one. I still owe Rs two lakh. My son works in Delhi, and I am repaying the loan with his earnings. However, I do not know how long even that house will survive unless effective erosion-control measures are taken. The administration has promised to start work on the embankment after Kali Puja, but I have heard such promises many times before. So, I have no faith in it until the work actually begins," Mandal said.
Santosh Swarnakar, a migrant worker from Muliramtola, said his house will soon give way to the erosion. "I am dismantling the home built just three years ago. I have no idea where to go now. Even the Kali temple in the house has to be demolished. It seems even the deity cannot protect herself from the erosion. We have repeatedly demanded permanent erosion-control measures from the government, but no one is listening. The Chief Minister promised that erosion-control work would be carried out during the dry season, but I can no longer place my trust in her words," he added.
BJP MP Khagen Murmu flayed villagers' worry. "Those raising such questions have a different mindset. Who would even harbour such thoughts? It is certainly our responsibility to protect everything — temples, educational institutions, homes, and farmland. The government will try its best for that," he said.
"Whether it is a temple, mosque, church, or educational institution, we consider them all our social assets. Can it ever be the case that we protect one institution while abandoning another? I would urge those raising these questions to tell us which task should be prioritised. No one had brought this specific matter to my attention. However, it is difficult to say how much can actually be saved," the MP said.
Blaming the previous Trinamool Congress government for the situation, Murmu said they have done nothing for 15 years except deceive the people. "The Chief Minister is proactive on the issue of erosion. Work cannot be done right now because of the high water level. Reinforcing the riverbank is not possible at this moment. We would never want an educational institution to be washed away while a religious institution survives. Every institution belongs to us — to the people of India and the residents of Mahanandatol," he added.
Malay Mandal, the District Inspector of Schools (Primary), said Jitutola Primary School and West Ratanpur Primary School will be relocated.
"We are sending letters to the BDO and the Land and Land Reforms Department regarding the construction of new school buildings. Once the administration arranges for the land, the buildings for both schools will be constructed," he added.
No official from the Irrigation Department agreed to comment on this controversial issue, and its executive engineer, Shubhankar Guria, did not answer the phone.
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