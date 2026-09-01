ETV Bharat / state

Primary Schools, A Shiva Temple In Bengal's Malda Face Imminent Erosion

Malda: The Mahanandatola Gram Panchayat in Ratua I Block of West Bengal's Malda is anxious about the ferocious erosion of the Ganges. While two villages — Kantatola and Srikantatola — were completely wiped off the map last year, this time the river has started devouring Muliramtola and Jitutola.

The looming danger has forced residents to dismantle their homes built painstakingly over the years, while many families have already left for uncertain destinations.

However, the impact of this erosion extends far beyond these visible scenes of destruction. It upends the local economy and disrupts people's livelihoods, casting a shadow over the future of the next generation.

This grim reality is evident in Jitutola. The primary school here, established in 1973, no longer has any students, with its classrooms locked and the waters of the Ganges flowing beneath a section of the structure.

If the intensity of the erosion increases, Jitutola Primary School is destined to share the same fate as the West Ratanpur Primary School. The premises, which until two years ago bustled with the chatter of students and the rhythmic chanting of multiplication tables led by teachers, now echo only with the sound of the flowing river.

Locals said around 200 children from two or three villages used to attend this school. While a handful have moved to the nearby Muliramtola Primary School, the majority have abandoned their studies altogether.

Khushi Swarnakar from Jitutola used to attend this school. "I studied at this school. Now, it is on the verge of collapsing. It feels terrible. So many children studied here. No one will be able to continue their education. The government should build another school here so that we can study again," she added.

There were three teachers in the school, and the administration has transferred them to other schools. Benjira Khatun, one of the teachers, said, "The school closed on August 21, and I was sent to teach at a nearby school. There were 65–70 students and mid-day meals were cooked daily."

Khatun said that although some of these students are now attending the neighbouring school, those severely affected by the erosion do not go there. "The school had been gradually succumbing to erosion over the past two years, and we had submitted reports to the higher authorities. Indeed, the futures of many children are now in jeopardy. We have been told that if the school collapses completely, a new building will be constructed at a different location," she added.

Muliramtola lies adjacent to Jitutola, and it is difficult to distinguish the boundary between the two villages without prior knowledge. Apart from the school, a Shiva temple in the village also faces the danger of erosion.