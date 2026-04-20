ETV Bharat / state

Primary School Reopens In Uttarakhand’s Gunji After 35 Years, Thanks to Army Initiative

Pithoragarh: A primary school in Gunji village, along the India–China border, is set to reopen after 35 years. The school has been rebuilt by the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana with an investment of Rs 72 lakhs with a capacity to accommodate 75 students. The school, situated near the India–China and Nepal borders, had been closed for nearly three and a half decades. With the reconstruction now complete, children in the area are expected to benefit from renewed access to education.

The Government Primary School in Gunji was closed in 1995 due to large-scale migration from the high-altitude Himalayan region and difficult geographical conditions. However, with improved road connectivity to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat and increased movement in the region, efforts were made to revive the school. Former village head Suresh Gunjyal and sarpanch Laxmi Gunjyal had urged Army officials to rebuild the school.

The facility includes three classrooms, a hall, a staff room, and a guard room. A park has also been developed for children. Several former students of this school have gone on to hold senior positions, including Chief Secretary and District Magistrates in different districts.

Former Chief Secretary Nrip Singh Napalchyal said, “The Gunji primary school was opened soon after Independence and catered to children from Gunji and Napalchu. Over time, migration reduced student numbers, and the school was shifted to Dharchula. Now, with improved road access, reverse migration is taking place. The education department should restart the school at the earliest.”