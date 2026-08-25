Primary School In Jaipur Contradicts Government's Claims Of Revamp
A reality check at Government Primary School at Tila Number Five in Jawahar Nagar has raised several questions on children's safety, reports Ankur Jhakar.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST|
Updated : August 25, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Jaipur: Amid tall claims of revamping government schools, building smart classrooms and promoting digital education in Rajasthan, a primary school in Jaipur, located just 5 km away from Shiksha Sankul, the administrative centre of the state's education system, presents a contradictory picture.
This school lacks a permanent roof and students are forced to study in temporary structures made of tin and wooden planks. Officials claim that renovation of the school is underway.
A reality check by ETV Bharat at the Government Primary School at Tila Number Five in Jawahar Nagar of Jaipur raises several questions.
The biggest issue here is the need for a safe and comfortable classroom. Whenever it rains, water leaks from the tin roof. Heaps of garbage surround the school and behind it are mounds of soil. The locals point at constant threat of insects and animals. During the monsoon, the difficulties of the children and teachers increase manifold. The locals said that even light rain causes the water to leak from the joints of the tin shed, flooding the entire classroom within no time.
This school doesn’t look like an educational institution at all. Its building raises questions about the government's claims of providing a better educational environment to the children. The condition is such that parents are often reluctant to send their children to this school.
Local resident Mohit said, “There are around 100 children studying in this school. Its condition worsens during the rainy season. Water drips from the tin shed. The garbage heaps raise concerns about the children's safety.”
A student of another government school said there are facilities like smart classrooms, digital education, closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance and a library but lacks basic amenities.
On being questioned about the plight of the school, District Education Officer (Primary), Girraj Pareek said that renovation work is underway at primary schools in the district. He explained that approximately 88 schools have been identified where renovation is underway.
“There are 1,091 primary and 780 upper primary schools in Jaipur district, where 68,265 students are enrolled. Efforts are being made to provide a safe and well-organised educational environment to the students. In the case of this school, the relevant Chief Block Education Officer (CBEO) will be sent to the site to look into the matter and prepare a report,” he said.
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