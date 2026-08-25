ETV Bharat / state

Primary School In Jaipur Contradicts Government's Claims Of Revamp

Jaipur: Amid tall claims of revamping government schools, building smart classrooms and promoting digital education in Rajasthan, a primary school in Jaipur, located just 5 km away from Shiksha Sankul, the administrative centre of the state's education system, presents a contradictory picture.

This school lacks a permanent roof and students are forced to study in temporary structures made of tin and wooden planks. Officials claim that renovation of the school is underway.

A reality check by ETV Bharat at the Government Primary School at Tila Number Five in Jawahar Nagar of Jaipur raises several questions.

The biggest issue here is the need for a safe and comfortable classroom. Whenever it rains, water leaks from the tin roof. Heaps of garbage surround the school and behind it are mounds of soil. The locals point at constant threat of insects and animals. During the monsoon, the difficulties of the children and teachers increase manifold. The locals said that even light rain causes the water to leak from the joints of the tin shed, flooding the entire classroom within no time.

This school doesn’t look like an educational institution at all. Its building raises questions about the government's claims of providing a better educational environment to the children. The condition is such that parents are often reluctant to send their children to this school.