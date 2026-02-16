Priest Trampled To Death By Wild Tuskers In Bahraich
Karataniaghat Ranger Ashish Gond said an attempt was made by forest personnel to scare the elephants away with firecrackers to rescue the body for post-mortem.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Bahraich: A herd of wild elephants trampled a septuagenarian priest to death near Kothiya Ghat on the India-Nepal border in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday, police said. Forest officials who visited the spot to assess the situation were forced to retreat as the number of pachyderms increased in the area, they added.
According to villagers, the number of elephants at the time of the incident was around three to four. While a search for the elephants has been launched, the exact number of jumbos involved in the attack on the priest's hut is yet to be determined. The villagers have been advised to remain alert and not to venture into the forest alone.
"Forest department personnel were sent to the spot, but the size of the herd made it difficult for them to reach. An attempt was made to scare the elephants away with firecrackers. The body has been rescued and sent for post mortem. Further action is being taken in the matter," Karataniaghat ranger Ashish Gond said.
Bahraich Rural SP DP Tiwari said the villagers resisted the forest personnel from taking the body for post-mortem, and police officials are trying to persuade them.
On Sunday, the attack by a wild elephant led to the death of a 45-year-old woman and the injury of her children on the Mihipurwa-Lakhimpur Road in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary under Sujauli police station of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, police said.
The deceased woman has been identified as Munni Devi of Paras Purwa village in Lakhimpur Kheri, who came to Mihipurwa town on Saturday on a motorcycle with her sons — Karan Nishad (18) and Arjun Nishad (15) — for treatment. On their return journey, a wild tusker suddenly appeared on the road near the Mote Baba temple and charged at the motorcycle, police said.
According to eyewitnesses, the elephant trampled Munni Devi after she fell from the bike. When passersby raised an alarm, the elephant retreated into the forest. When the trio were taken to a hospital nearby, the doctor declared Munni Devi dead. Karan and Arjun are undergoing treatment.
The spot where the attack happened is adjacent to the forest areas of Lakhimpur Kheri. Forest range officer Surendra Srivastava said the incident occurred in the Nishan Garha Forest Range of Katarniaghat.
