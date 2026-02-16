ETV Bharat / state

Priest Trampled To Death By Wild Tuskers In Bahraich

Bahraich: A herd of wild elephants trampled a septuagenarian priest to death near Kothiya Ghat on the India-Nepal border in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday, police said. Forest officials who visited the spot to assess the situation were forced to retreat as the number of pachyderms increased in the area, they added.

According to villagers, the number of elephants at the time of the incident was around three to four. While a search for the elephants has been launched, the exact number of jumbos involved in the attack on the priest's hut is yet to be determined. The villagers have been advised to remain alert and not to venture into the forest alone.

"Forest department personnel were sent to the spot, but the size of the herd made it difficult for them to reach. An attempt was made to scare the elephants away with firecrackers. The body has been rescued and sent for post mortem. Further action is being taken in the matter," Karataniaghat ranger Ashish Gond said.

Bahraich Rural SP DP Tiwari said the villagers resisted the forest personnel from taking the body for post-mortem, and police officials are trying to persuade them.