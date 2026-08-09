Priest Accused Of Attacking Devotees Dies Under Mysterious Conditions In Chhattisgarh's Nagaur
Head priest accused of attacking devotees with a sword in Nagaur dies under suspicious circumstances, reports Sunil Tiwadi.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Nagaur: A priest died under mysterious circumstances only two days after he was released from jail in the Mundwa area of Nagaur district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.
The body of the deceased was found near a tree, causing a stir in the locality. After receiving the information, police rushed to the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Marwar Mundwa Station House Officer (SHO) Devlal Bishnoi said that the priest was arrested on charges of attacking devotees with a sword. Following that incident, the police had registered a case against him, and he was remanded to judicial custody. He was later released from jail after securing bail from the court.
The police official added that locals spotted the man's body near a tree, and on closer inspection, he was identified as the local priest. Locals immediately informed the police. After receiving the information, police and officials from local administration arrived at the spot and conducted a thorough inspection of the crime scene.
Bishnoi said the investigation is being carried out based on evidence found at the scene and inquiries that were made with residents. Police said that it was too early to comment on whether the death was a suicide or there was any other reason behind it. According to the villagers, everything was normal at the dhuna (communal hearth) until Saturday evening before they learnt about the death on Sunday morning.
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