ETV Bharat / state

Priest Accused Of Attacking Devotees Dies Under Mysterious Conditions In Chhattisgarh's Nagaur

Nagaur: A priest died under mysterious circumstances only two days after he was released from jail in the Mundwa area of Nagaur district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

The body of the deceased was found near a tree, causing a stir in the locality. After receiving the information, police rushed to the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Marwar Mundwa Station House Officer (SHO) Devlal Bishnoi said that the priest was arrested on charges of attacking devotees with a sword. Following that incident, the police had registered a case against him, and he was remanded to judicial custody. He was later released from jail after securing bail from the court.