ETV Bharat / state

Pride Of Punjab: First Woman From Kapurthala Conquers 5,895-Metre Mt Kilimanjaro Summit In Africa

Kapurthala: Punjab has once again taken pride in the achievement of its daughter. Navpreet Kaur Basra, a resident of Kapurthala, has scripted history by successfully scaling Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 metres) in Tanzania, the highest peak in Africa.

With this feat, she has become the first woman from Kapurthala district to reach the summit, bringing pride not only to her city but also to Punjab and the country.

As the news of her achievement spread, a wave of happiness swept across the district. Several organisations, including social, sports and educational organisations, congratulated her, calling the achievement a proud moment for the district and an inspiration for the younger generation.

Who Is Navpreet Kaur Basra?

Navpreet was born in Amritsar and now lives in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Kapurthala. Coming from a modest family, she had big dreams. Through dedication, hard work and determination, she achieved what many find difficult to even imagine.

She currently works in cosmetology at Government ITI (Women), Khiranwali, while continuing her passion for mountaineering alongside her profession.

Climbing Kilimanjaro: A True Test Of Endurance

Navpreet said reaching the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro is considered one of the toughest climbs. Mountaineers face challenges such as low oxygen levels, extreme cold, strong winds and physical exhaustion. Despite these hardships, she overcame every obstacle with determination and confidence to achieve her goal.

She added that several climbers from Haryana, Punjab, Canada and other places could not complete the climb. The entire expedition cost around Rs 3.5 lakh.