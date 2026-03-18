Pride Of Punjab: First Woman From Kapurthala Conquers 5,895-Metre Mt Kilimanjaro Summit In Africa
Navpreet overcame harsh weather, oxygen shortage and physical exhaustion to complete one of the world’s toughest high-altitude climbs successfully.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Kapurthala: Punjab has once again taken pride in the achievement of its daughter. Navpreet Kaur Basra, a resident of Kapurthala, has scripted history by successfully scaling Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 metres) in Tanzania, the highest peak in Africa.
With this feat, she has become the first woman from Kapurthala district to reach the summit, bringing pride not only to her city but also to Punjab and the country.
As the news of her achievement spread, a wave of happiness swept across the district. Several organisations, including social, sports and educational organisations, congratulated her, calling the achievement a proud moment for the district and an inspiration for the younger generation.
Who Is Navpreet Kaur Basra?
Navpreet was born in Amritsar and now lives in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Kapurthala. Coming from a modest family, she had big dreams. Through dedication, hard work and determination, she achieved what many find difficult to even imagine.
She currently works in cosmetology at Government ITI (Women), Khiranwali, while continuing her passion for mountaineering alongside her profession.
Climbing Kilimanjaro: A True Test Of Endurance
Navpreet said reaching the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro is considered one of the toughest climbs. Mountaineers face challenges such as low oxygen levels, extreme cold, strong winds and physical exhaustion. Despite these hardships, she overcame every obstacle with determination and confidence to achieve her goal.
She added that several climbers from Haryana, Punjab, Canada and other places could not complete the climb. The entire expedition cost around Rs 3.5 lakh.
Recalling her motivation, she said the idea took root when one of her students, who had summited Mount Everest in 2024, told her that no girl from Punjab had achieved such a feat. That sparked her determination not only to aim for Everest but eventually to conquer all seven summits. She said Kilimanjaro is the first step, and she now plans to climb a peak in Russia in May or June.
Experienced Trekker With Strong Training Background
Navpreet said her success was not sudden but the result of years of training and practice. She completed a basic mountaineering course with an ‘A’ grade and has prior experience on challenging treks, including the Beas Kund Trek, Sthitidhar Base Camp, and Patalsu Peak.
Tricolour Unfurled At The Summit
After the long and challenging climb, the Kapurthala girl unfurled the Indian tricolour at the summit, marking a historic moment for herself and her district. She said the harsh weather conditions, breathing difficulties, nausea and headaches made the journey extremely tough, but perseverance helped her succeed.
Family And Society Express Pride
Her family expressed immense pride in her achievement, saying she has brought glory not just to them but to the entire region. Local residents and organisations also hailed her success as a major milestone.
Navpreet’s achievement has become a source of inspiration, especially for young girls. She has shown that with determination, hard work and courage, no dream is beyond reach.
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