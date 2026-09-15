ETV Bharat / state

Price Pinch Hits Odisha As Inflation Rate Crosses National Average

Bhubaneswar: For Pushpita Samal, a homemaker from Pipili village of Puri district, calculating the monthly expenses has become stressful. What adds to her surprise is that the overall expenditure is constantly on the rise, with very little left to put aside. She is also constantly struggling over what can be cut this month.

“Grocery bills have increased; vegetable prices have gone up. Rice, pulses and cooking oil, everything has skyrocketed and comprised a major portion of the household income. Milk, eggs and other non-vegetarian food, which were a part of the daily diet, now require a second thought due to the price hike. This apart, there are school expenses, transport, electricity bills, medicines and other unavoidable costs. After all this, nothing is left for savings,” said Samal.

It’s not only Samal but families like hers that are facing constant pressure on their family budgets due to inflation. Most families are finding it difficult to keep aside money for emergencies, education and healthcare. The squeeze appears to be particularly severe for rural households, as they are also affected by natural disasters and climate emergencies more than people residing in urban centres.

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), retail inflation in Odisha climbed to 5.52% in August, higher than the 4.82% national average. Within the state, rural Odisha recorded inflation of 5.90%, compared with 4.47% in urban areas. The inflation has forced families to cut down on their expenses and make compromises.

“If vegetable prices are soaring, I buy less. If dal prices go up, I look for other options. I reduce consumption of costly food like edible oil and non-vegetarian items. I cut down on children eating outside and give them homemade snacks. But there is something to be sacrificed every month,” said Sarita Mohanty, another homemaker, expressing her concerns over disappearing savings.