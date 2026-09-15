Price Pinch Hits Odisha As Inflation Rate Crosses National Average
Rising retail inflation in Odisha, particularly in rural areas, is squeezing household budgets and leaving families with little or no money for savings and emergencies, writes Minati Singha.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: For Pushpita Samal, a homemaker from Pipili village of Puri district, calculating the monthly expenses has become stressful. What adds to her surprise is that the overall expenditure is constantly on the rise, with very little left to put aside. She is also constantly struggling over what can be cut this month.
“Grocery bills have increased; vegetable prices have gone up. Rice, pulses and cooking oil, everything has skyrocketed and comprised a major portion of the household income. Milk, eggs and other non-vegetarian food, which were a part of the daily diet, now require a second thought due to the price hike. This apart, there are school expenses, transport, electricity bills, medicines and other unavoidable costs. After all this, nothing is left for savings,” said Samal.
It’s not only Samal but families like hers that are facing constant pressure on their family budgets due to inflation. Most families are finding it difficult to keep aside money for emergencies, education and healthcare. The squeeze appears to be particularly severe for rural households, as they are also affected by natural disasters and climate emergencies more than people residing in urban centres.
According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), retail inflation in Odisha climbed to 5.52% in August, higher than the 4.82% national average. Within the state, rural Odisha recorded inflation of 5.90%, compared with 4.47% in urban areas. The inflation has forced families to cut down on their expenses and make compromises.
“If vegetable prices are soaring, I buy less. If dal prices go up, I look for other options. I reduce consumption of costly food like edible oil and non-vegetarian items. I cut down on children eating outside and give them homemade snacks. But there is something to be sacrificed every month,” said Sarita Mohanty, another homemaker, expressing her concerns over disappearing savings.
“Earlier, even if we saved Rs 2,000-3,000, it gave us some confidence that we had money for an emergency. Now there are months when nothing is left,” she said. Economic experts said inflation has impacts much beyond the kitchen, as a lack of savings increases the vulnerability of families.
“Undoubtedly, retail inflation has been upsetting the family budget. The rural inflation rate of 5.90% is significant because a major part of middle-class income goes on essentials. But if the prices of essentials keep rising, then it would increase the vulnerability to an unexpected medical emergency, school expenses or festival celebrations,” said Prof Mitali Chinnara, retired professor of economics at Utkal University.
The national data showed a sharp increase in food items in August, including onion prices, which rose 48.27%, garlic 43.60% and ginger 73.82% year-on-year. At the same time, tomato and potato prices showed some ups and downs. The CPI also indicated inflation in transport services for goods, which increased by 14.64%, while restaurant and accommodation prices rose 8.38%. Personal care, miscellaneous goods and services rose by 15.17%.
“The government can make some initiatives in supply chain management to check retail inflation, which will provide some relief to people in the middle-income group,” Chinnara said. As per the CPI, Odisha ranks fifth among states with a population above 50 lakh in terms of high inflation, behind Telangana (6.27%), Madhya Pradesh (5.55%), Andhra Pradesh (5.53%) and Tamil Nadu (5.29%).
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