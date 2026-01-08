ETV Bharat / state

Price Of Police Ego: Kerala HC Awards Rs 14 Lakh To Expat Wrongfully Jailed For 54 Days

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 14 lakh to an expatriate who was framed in a chain-snatching case by the police. The court termed his incarceration “wrongful” and a “naked violation of personal liberty."

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan, in his order, directed that the compensation be paid to VK Tajuddeen, a native of Thalassery in Kannur, and his family. The Court observed that the petitioner was stripped of his dignity and livelihood due to the “irresponsible and high-handed” actions of the officers at the Chakkarakkal Police Station. It ruled that the government is free to recover the compensation amount from the erring officers responsible for the lapse.

Personal Vendetta?

The ordeal of Tajuddeen, who was working in Qatar, began on July 11, 2018, during a short vacation at home. The Court found that the case against him was fabricated following a "petty ego clash" with the police.

On the night of the incident, a police patrol jeep had got stuck in the mud near Tajuddeen’s residence. The officers demanded Tajuddeen’s help to push the vehicle. Suffering from back pain, he declined to step out of his car, though others nearby assisted the police. Angered by this refusal, the officers allegedly dragged him out of his vehicle, photographed him, and threatened to frame him.

Subsequently, the police took him into custody, alleging his involvement in a chain-snatching incident that occurred on July 5 at Chorakkalam. They claimed a resemblance between Tajuddeen and a figure seen in CCTV footage of the crime.

Despite Tajuddeen pleading his innocence and urging the officers to verify his mobile tower location—which would have proved he was elsewhere attending a wedding function—the police refused to conduct a scientific investigation.