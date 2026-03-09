Prez Murmu Visit Row Turns Political As Bengal Rebuts Protocol Breach Charge
A political row has erupted over Mamata Banerjee's absence during President Murmu's programme in Siliguri over allegations of protocol breach and disrespect against TMC-led government.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Kolkata: The confrontation between the Centre and the West Bengal government over President Droupadi Murmu’s participation at the International Indigenous and Santhal Conference in Siliguri intensified with the state government refuting allegations of protocol breach in its letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
In a detailed report to the Union Home Secretary, state chief secretary Nandini Chakraborty gave an explanation on the administrative steps that were taken for the President's visit. The report provided the reasons, along with supporting documents, explaining why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not attend the event and why it had recommended to change the venue of the International Indigenous and Santhal Conference in Siliguri.
The controversy over President's visit began on Saturday following remarks made by Murmu during the conference in Siliguri. Addressing the gathering, she expressed disappointment, saying, "Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I am also a daughter of Bengal. I love the people of Bengal. Perhaps Mamata is upset, which is why she did not come herself to welcome me, and no minister came either."
The comment from the country’s constitutional head sparked political reactions in the poll-bound state and beyond. The Union Home Ministry, led by Amit Shah, stepped in and an urgent report was sought from the chief secretary, asking for a detailed explanation by Sunday evening.
Earlier, responding to the President’s remarks on Saturday from her protest site at Metro Channel in Esplanade at central Kolkata, Banerjee said, "Today the BJP has taken the Constitution to such a place that we feel ashamed even to say it. We respect the President. But she has been sent to sell politics. She has been sent with the BJP’s agenda. I am sorry Madam. I have immense respect for you. But you have fallen into the BJP’s trap."
Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted on his X handle, saying, "The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has crossed all limits."
The Prime Minister alleged that the anguish expressed by the President, who comes from a tribal community, had deeply saddened people across the country. He also accused the state government of treating Santhal culture with disregard.
After the Prime Minister’s criticism, Mamata Banerjee on Sunday posted a series of administrative documents on X and offered a detailed explanation of the events.
This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2026
The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people… https://t.co/XGzwMCMFrT
Refuting allegations of protocol breach, she wrote, "The International Santhal Council, a private organisation, had invited the Honourable President to its conference in Siliguri. However, the event lacked adequate preparations. The district administration informed the President’s Secretariat about this in writing and also communicated it over the phone. Officials from the President’s Secretariat visited the venue on March 5 and were informed about the situation. Despite this, the programme remained scheduled for the same date."
International Santal Council, a private organisation, invited Hon’ble President to the 9th International Adivasi Santal Conference in Siliguri.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 7, 2026
After Advanced Security Liaison, district administration flagged in writing to the President’s Secretariat that the organiser appeared…
Elaborating on protocol, the Chief Minister added, "After the Honourable President arrived in Siliguri, the Mayor of Siliguri, the District Magistrate of Darjeeling, and the Commissioner of Police of Siliguri received her in accordance with protocol. The President was welcomed and seen off as per established practice. There was never any plan for the Chief Minister to formally welcome her or share the stage at the event. Since the district administration was present, there was no question of any breach of protocol."
