Prez Murmu Visit Row Turns Political As Bengal Rebuts Protocol Breach Charge

Kolkata: The confrontation between the Centre and the West Bengal government over President Droupadi Murmu’s participation at the International Indigenous and Santhal Conference in Siliguri intensified with the state government refuting allegations of protocol breach in its letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In a detailed report to the Union Home Secretary, state chief secretary Nandini Chakraborty gave an explanation on the administrative steps that were taken for the President's visit. The report provided the reasons, along with supporting documents, explaining why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not attend the event and why it had recommended to change the venue of the International Indigenous and Santhal Conference in Siliguri.

The controversy over President's visit began on Saturday following remarks made by Murmu during the conference in Siliguri. Addressing the gathering, she expressed disappointment, saying, "Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I am also a daughter of Bengal. I love the people of Bengal. Perhaps Mamata is upset, which is why she did not come herself to welcome me, and no minister came either."

The comment from the country’s constitutional head sparked political reactions in the poll-bound state and beyond. The Union Home Ministry, led by Amit Shah, stepped in and an urgent report was sought from the chief secretary, asking for a detailed explanation by Sunday evening.

Earlier, responding to the President’s remarks on Saturday from her protest site at Metro Channel in Esplanade at central Kolkata, Banerjee said, "Today the BJP has taken the Constitution to such a place that we feel ashamed even to say it. We respect the President. But she has been sent to sell politics. She has been sent with the BJP’s agenda. I am sorry Madam. I have immense respect for you. But you have fallen into the BJP’s trap."