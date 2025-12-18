ETV Bharat / state

Prez Murmu To Inaugurate National Conference of State PSC Chairpersons At Ramoji Film City On Dec 19

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the two-day National Conference of Chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions (PSC) at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on December 19, Telangana PSC chairman Burra Venkatesham announced on Wednesday.

Venkatesham said Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will be present at the closing ceremony on December 20 and state PSC chairpersons and officials from across the country will attend the two-day conference. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will also be present on the occasion, he added.

Among the other esteemed guests will be UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar, members Lieutenant General Raj Shukla and Dinesh Dasa and secretary Shashi Ranjan Kumar, said Venkatesham.

"The two-day conference will serve as a platform to bring together the state PSCs and the UPSC to discuss reforms along with the challenges and problems faced in government job recruitment processes. Also, experiences of the state PSCs will be taken into account and a plan will be formulated to overcome the existing hurdles. Issues including enhancing transparency and accountability in recruitments and completing recruitment processes within the stipulated time period will also be discussed," the TGPSC chairman said.