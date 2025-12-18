Prez Murmu To Inaugurate National Conference of State PSC Chairpersons At Ramoji Film City On Dec 19
The two-day National Conference of Chairpersons of State PSCs will discuss reforms, challenges and difficulties faced in government job recruitment processes and examinations.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 1:17 PM IST|
Updated : December 18, 2025 at 1:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the two-day National Conference of Chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions (PSC) at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on December 19, Telangana PSC chairman Burra Venkatesham announced on Wednesday.
Venkatesham said Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will be present at the closing ceremony on December 20 and state PSC chairpersons and officials from across the country will attend the two-day conference. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will also be present on the occasion, he added.
Among the other esteemed guests will be UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar, members Lieutenant General Raj Shukla and Dinesh Dasa and secretary Shashi Ranjan Kumar, said Venkatesham.
"The two-day conference will serve as a platform to bring together the state PSCs and the UPSC to discuss reforms along with the challenges and problems faced in government job recruitment processes. Also, experiences of the state PSCs will be taken into account and a plan will be formulated to overcome the existing hurdles. Issues including enhancing transparency and accountability in recruitments and completing recruitment processes within the stipulated time period will also be discussed," the TGPSC chairman said.
Venkatesham said on the first day of the event, UPSC will give a presentation on the challenges and problems faced by state PSCs. Following this, the state PSC chairpersons will share their experiences and suggest reforms that are needed in the recruitment processes. This apart, discussions will also be held on the legal challenges and the best practices, he said.
On the second day, discussions will focus on the use of information technology (IT) in examinations and recruitment, and on financial management, Venkatesham added.
Governor of Telangana Shri Jishnu Dev Varma and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/Hy08YWRSBR— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 17, 2025
Notably, Murmu had arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday for her annual winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum, where she will stay till December 22. After landing here, she was received by the Governor, deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, minister-in-waiting for the President's visit Seethakka, IT minister D Sridhar Babu, chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy.
In view of President Murmu's visit, an elaborate security arrangement has been put in place across the city along with deployment of additional police personnel. Also, traffic restrictions have been imposed at many locations.
Also Read