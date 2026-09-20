ETV Bharat / state

Previous Congress Govt Deprived Bastar Of Development, Says Chhattisgarh Minister Kedar Kashyap

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Environment Minister Kedar Kashyap has accused the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government of depriving people of Bastar of their legitimate rights saying the Vishnu Deo Sai government had prioritised development.

Speaking to ETV Bharat about development-related schemes in Bastar, Kashyap said that the Congress party always engaged in politics rather than actual work.

“Since assuming power, the government has been continuously working to strengthen Bastar; development is a priority, and we are moving forward with this commitment”.

Kashyap said that whether it concerns healthcare, roads, education, or the development of basic amenities, the BJP government is working continuously in these areas. “In contrast, the Congress party merely engaged in the practice of putting up nameplates in Bastar,” he said.

He said that a university is being established in Bastar even as a medical college has been built in the Jagdalpur region while accusing the Congress party of taking credit for projects initiated during Dr. Raman Singh's tenure.

“One such instance is naming the institution as 'Mahendra Karma Medical College'. The foundation and the entire policy framework for its development were laid by our government," said Kashyap.

Acknowledging the Congress party's 'lack of development' charge in Bastar, Kashyap said that while there is a need for significant work in the field of skill development, the allegations made by the opposition are entirely baseless.