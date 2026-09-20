Previous Congress Govt Deprived Bastar Of Development, Says Chhattisgarh Minister Kedar Kashyap
Kashyap, who holds the Environment portfolio, accused the Congress of engaging in politics rather than actual work on ground.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Environment Minister Kedar Kashyap has accused the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government of depriving people of Bastar of their legitimate rights saying the Vishnu Deo Sai government had prioritised development.
Speaking to ETV Bharat about development-related schemes in Bastar, Kashyap said that the Congress party always engaged in politics rather than actual work.
“Since assuming power, the government has been continuously working to strengthen Bastar; development is a priority, and we are moving forward with this commitment”.
Kashyap said that whether it concerns healthcare, roads, education, or the development of basic amenities, the BJP government is working continuously in these areas. “In contrast, the Congress party merely engaged in the practice of putting up nameplates in Bastar,” he said.
He said that a university is being established in Bastar even as a medical college has been built in the Jagdalpur region while accusing the Congress party of taking credit for projects initiated during Dr. Raman Singh's tenure.
“One such instance is naming the institution as 'Mahendra Karma Medical College'. The foundation and the entire policy framework for its development were laid by our government," said Kashyap.
Acknowledging the Congress party's 'lack of development' charge in Bastar, Kashyap said that while there is a need for significant work in the field of skill development, the allegations made by the opposition are entirely baseless.
“We are working rapidly in the region. During their tenure, virtually no work was done. Students from the Bastar region have performed exceptionally well in recent medical entrance exams and practical assessments, despite the area having long suffered the scourge of Naxalism and a lack of basic amenities. Our children are excelling because there is no shortage of talent in Bastar; it simply needs to be nurtured”.
Regarding road infrastructure, Kashyap said that “not a single memorable project was undertaken in the Bastar region during the Congress era”.
He said that accessibility to many areas was difficult due to Naxal activity, which hindered progress. “However, since the change in governance, we have been working rapidly in this direction, and transformation is occurring quickly. Congress has always maintained a double standard regarding development, which is why the party is currently in decline,” he said.
Over a question to opposition by the Congress and environmental activists to the auction of Tara coal project in Chhattisgarh's Hasdeo Aranya region, Kashyap said it showed the opposition's 'double standards'.
“They conveniently avoid discussing the actions taken when Jairam Ramesh was the Coal Minister. It was the Congress government that removed the 'No-Go' zone status for areas that our government had sought to protect,” he said. The Tara coal block was among six blocks auctioned by the Union Coal Ministry last month.
When asked about Congress's persistent allegations that the Chhattisgarh government was being run by 'remote control',—and references to a letter dated December 31, 2025, allegedly sent by the state government to the Centre seeking approval for the Tara coal project—Kashyap dismissed these claims stating that no government was being operated via remote control.
“Our Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo, is not a first-time MLA, MP, or minister; he possesses vast political experience and knows exactly how to connect with the public. Regarding the BJP's tribal leaders, we are undertaking initiatives for the tribal community that the Congress party never did. "From grandfather to grandson, nothing was done," he said.
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