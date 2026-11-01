ETV Bharat / state

Previous Bengal CM Divided Matuas, Opposed CAA: Suvendu Hits Out At Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that his predecessor, Mamata Banerjee, did nothing for the Matua community in the state and instead divided them. He was speaking to reporters at Thakurnagar, the traditional stronghold of the community, in North 24 Parganas district to participate in the International Matua Gosai Convention 2026.

Without taking any name, Adhikari said the previous CM had also opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which provides for citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Matuas originate in present-day Bangladesh.

"I am happy to be here. If I can do anything for Thakurnagar, that would be my biggest achievement. The previous CM had divided the Matuas and their society and did nothing for them. In fact, she directly opposed the CAA. I will make certain announcements today. In the coming days, I will work for them," Adhikari said.

The Matuas, a Scheduled Caste community, are part of a social reform movement that emerged in the late 19th century under the leadership of Harichand Thakur.