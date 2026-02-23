ETV Bharat / state

Preventing Cybercrimes, Road Accidents: 'Khaki Kids' Initiative Launched In Telangana's Adilabad

Adilabad: Amid the rising incidents of cybercrimes and road accidents across the country, Telangana's Adilabad district police have come up with an initiative to generate awareness among children so as to help them grow into law-abiding and socially responsible citizens.

A special child-centric awareness programme, 'Khakhi Kids', was formally launched by Akhil Mahajan, Superintendent of Police, Adilabad on Saturday. The move aims to educate children about road safety rules, accident prevention, cybercrime awareness and responsible behaviour on social media.

Under the initiative, which will be undertaken in both government and private schools across the district, one constable in each of the 19 police stations has been assigned as the resource person. This constable will visit three schools every week to educate students.

The focus areas are as follows: