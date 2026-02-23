Preventing Cybercrimes, Road Accidents: 'Khaki Kids' Initiative Launched In Telangana's Adilabad
Children who spread awareness at home and educate their parents and family members about road safety and cybercrime prevention will be given ‘Khaki Kids’ badges.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Adilabad: Amid the rising incidents of cybercrimes and road accidents across the country, Telangana's Adilabad district police have come up with an initiative to generate awareness among children so as to help them grow into law-abiding and socially responsible citizens.
A special child-centric awareness programme, 'Khakhi Kids', was formally launched by Akhil Mahajan, Superintendent of Police, Adilabad on Saturday. The move aims to educate children about road safety rules, accident prevention, cybercrime awareness and responsible behaviour on social media.
Under the initiative, which will be undertaken in both government and private schools across the district, one constable in each of the 19 police stations has been assigned as the resource person. This constable will visit three schools every week to educate students.
The focus areas are as follows:
- Road safety rules and accident control measures
- Risks of minors driving vehicles
- Precautions that are to be taken to avoid cyber frauds
- Dangers of falling for fake advertisements and misinformation on social media
A unique feature of the programme is recognition of children who actively spread awareness at home. Students who educate their parents and family members about road safety and cybercrime prevention will be honoured by the Superintendent of Police with a special badge called ‘Khaki Kids’, encouraging peer learning and social responsibility.
Responsibilities of ‘Khaki Kids’
Under the programme, students will be sensitised on:
- Wearing helmets and seat belts
- Avoiding over-speeding and traffic violations
- Understanding accidents caused by negligence
- Staying alert against cyber frauds while using mobile phones or the internet
- Guiding parents during travel by reminding them of road safety rules
Police officials explained that children often influence their parents, and this behavioural change at home can significantly reduce accidents and cyber frauds.
Speaking on the occasion, SP Akhil Mahajan said awareness at an early age can bring long-term change. “If children are educated about road safety rules, accident prevention measures and cybercrime precautions from childhood, fatalities and cybercrimes can be strictly controlled. This programme will start showing good results within two to three years,” he said.
The ‘Khaki Kids’ initiative has been launched with the twin objectives of controlling accidents and cyber frauds, and preparing children to follow rules and regulations naturally as responsible citizens in the future, he added.
