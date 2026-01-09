ETV Bharat / state

Preventing Public Servants' Work "Graver Offence" Under BNS: Bengal Governor Ananda Bose

Kolkata: Amid the face-off between the BJP and Trinamool Congress over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "entering" I-PAC chief Pratik Jain's residence in Kolkata during ED raids, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said that threatening a public servant from doing his duty is a graver offence.

Speaking to the media at Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas, he said he is consulting constitutional experts on what to do, but as the matter is sub-judice, he will not make a judgment. "This issue is now before the Calcutta High Court, which means it is sub judice. It is not appropriate for a Governor to comment on a subject which is sub-judice," he said.

The governor said that preventing a public servant from the due discharge of his public functions is an offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and intimidating or threatening a public servant from doing his duty is a graver offence. He said the Chief Minister is a Constitutional authority and by her action, as has been stated, she has violated the Constitutional rights to continue as Chief Minister.