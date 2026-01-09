Preventing Public Servants' Work "Graver Offence" Under BNS: Bengal Governor Ananda Bose
Kolkata: Amid the face-off between the BJP and Trinamool Congress over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "entering" I-PAC chief Pratik Jain's residence in Kolkata during ED raids, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said that threatening a public servant from doing his duty is a graver offence.
Speaking to the media at Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas, he said he is consulting constitutional experts on what to do, but as the matter is sub-judice, he will not make a judgment. "This issue is now before the Calcutta High Court, which means it is sub judice. It is not appropriate for a Governor to comment on a subject which is sub-judice," he said.
The governor said that preventing a public servant from the due discharge of his public functions is an offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and intimidating or threatening a public servant from doing his duty is a graver offence. He said the Chief Minister is a Constitutional authority and by her action, as has been stated, she has violated the Constitutional rights to continue as Chief Minister.
A special team of the central anti-money laundering agency arrived from Delhi for the raid. ED later stated that the raid is connected to an old case registered in Delhi on coal smuggling, in which I-PAC's name has surfaced in several transactions.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Calcutta High Court, alleging obstruction during its raids at I-PAC offices and the residence of its chief, Pratik Jain, who is also the head of the Trinamool Congress IT cell. The central agency, without naming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claimed that attempts were made to interfere with the investigation, including “illegal misuse of power” by “a person holding a constitutional post”.
“A person holding a constitutional position has illegally misused power to seize files. In two locations, there was unauthorised entry through abuse of power. Our searches were conducted based on specific evidence,” the ED said. Trinamool Congress alleged that the BJP has "unleashed" the ED with the purpose of seizing documents related to the TMC's party's electoral strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections and their plans to stand with people affected by SIR. Mamata Banerjee is expected to lead a protest march on Friday against the raids. (With inputs from agencies).
