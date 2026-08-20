ETV Bharat / state

Pressurising Husband To Leave Ailing Parents Amounts To Mental Cruelty: Chhattisgarh HC

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has upheld a divorce granted by a Family Court to a man whose wife allegedly pressurised him to leave his elderly and ailing parents and live separately, observing that such conduct amounts to mental cruelty.

During the hearing, a single bench of Justice Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi dismissed the wife's appeal against Dongargarh Family Court order granting divorce to her husband on grounds of cruelty.

The court said marriage creates a new family, but does not end a person's moral and legal responsibility towards elderly and ailing parents. It held that refusing to leave an ailing parent and live separately was a natural and justified decision.

The couple, a Sikh man from Dongargarh in Rajnandgaon district and a woman from Pathalgaon, got married on March 8, 2007. According to the husband, disputes started to crop up about one-and-a-half years after the marriage. The husband alleged that despite his father having undergone three heart surgeries, his wife repeatedly pressurised him to leave his parents and live separately. When he refused, she allegedly misbehaved with his parents.