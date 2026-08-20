Pressurising Husband To Leave Ailing Parents Amounts To Mental Cruelty: Chhattisgarh HC
If a wife pressurises husband to leave his ailing parents and live separately, it amounts to mental cruelty, rules Chhattisgarh HC | Sanjay Yadav reports.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 7:45 AM IST
Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has upheld a divorce granted by a Family Court to a man whose wife allegedly pressurised him to leave his elderly and ailing parents and live separately, observing that such conduct amounts to mental cruelty.
During the hearing, a single bench of Justice Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi dismissed the wife's appeal against Dongargarh Family Court order granting divorce to her husband on grounds of cruelty.
The court said marriage creates a new family, but does not end a person's moral and legal responsibility towards elderly and ailing parents. It held that refusing to leave an ailing parent and live separately was a natural and justified decision.
The couple, a Sikh man from Dongargarh in Rajnandgaon district and a woman from Pathalgaon, got married on March 8, 2007. According to the husband, disputes started to crop up about one-and-a-half years after the marriage. The husband alleged that despite his father having undergone three heart surgeries, his wife repeatedly pressurised him to leave his parents and live separately. When he refused, she allegedly misbehaved with his parents.
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In 2018, relatives from both sides held a social settlement, following which the wife gave a written apology. However, the husband said her behaviour did not change.
Fed up with the situation, the husband filed for divorce in the Dongargarh Family Court. On November 11, 2024, the Family Court granted divorce on grounds of cruelty. The wife then challenged the order before the High Court.
During the hearing, the wife alleged that her husband harassed her at the instigation of his mother. She also alleged that her family was asked to pay Rs 50 lakh to help her husband set up a petrol pump. She further claimed that she was forced to sign the apology letter.
After examining the witnesses and statements on record, the High Court found her allegations to be baseless.
Referring to a Supreme Court precedent, the court said that in Hindu society, a son has a responsibility to look after his parents. It held that the husband's decision to stay with his ailing father and take care of him cannot be considered wrong.
Stating that the wife's repeated pressure on her husband, without any strong or valid reason, to separate from his parents amounts to mental harassment, the High Court upheld the Family Court's divorce order.