President's Sabarimala Visit: TDB Assures That Rituals Will Be Followed; Darshan Restricted On October 22

The visit, which is part of the President’s four-day Kerala tour, necessitates certain restrictions for devotees at the Sannidhanam.

President Droupadi Murmu
File photo of President Droupadi Murmu, who is expected to visit Sabarimala on October 22. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 15, 2025 at 10:55 PM IST

2 Min Read
Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has submitted an affidavit to the Kerala High Court confirming that all traditional customs and rituals will be strictly observed during President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled visit to the Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa Temple on October 22. The TDB assured the Devaswom Bench that necessary arrangements are in place to ensure the President’s darshan adheres to the shrine’s age-old practices, emphasising that the visit will be in accordance with all protocols.

The visit, which is part of the President’s four-day Kerala tour, necessitates certain restrictions for devotees at the Sannidhanam. On October 21, darshan will be limited to 25,000 pilgrims through the virtual queue system. More significantly, on Wednesday, October 22, devotees will not be allowed darshan until the President’s visit is completed, citing security requirements.

President Murmu is scheduled to arrive at Nilakkal via helicopter at 9:25 am on October 22. She will proceed to the Sannidhanam in a dedicated Gurkha Emergency Vehicle, accompanied by six other official vehicles, a move the TDB clarified is strictly based on protocol. The entire route from Pampa to the Sannidhanam will be under the direct supervision of Devaswom and Police officials, and a trial run has already been conducted. The President is expected to have darshan at 11:50 am, followed by lunch and rest at the Sabarimala Guest House, before departing for Thiruvananthapuram at 4:20 pm.

The President's Kerala visit begins one day earlier than planned, on October 21, and her itinerary includes trips to Shivagiri, the unveiling of a statue of former President K.R. Narayanan, and functions at St. Thomas College, Pala, and St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam.

Separately, the Sabarimala temple will open for the Thulam month of rituals on October 17 at 4:00 PM, with Melshanthi Arun Kumar Namboodiri opening the sanctum in the presence of Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. Darshan for general pilgrims will commence from 5:00 AM on the first day of Thulam, October 18. The selection of the new head priests (Melshanthi) for both Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will also take place via drawing lots on the morning of October 18.

