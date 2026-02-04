ETV Bharat / state

President's Rule Revoked In Manipur, Decks Cleared For BJP Govt; Yumnam Khemchand Singh To Take Oath As CM Today

Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla, centre, meets BJP Manipur leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh, fifth right, and others, who submitted the claim to form a BJP-led NDA government, at the Raj Bhavan, in Imphal. ( PTI )

New Delhi: President’s rule has been revoked in Manipur, according to a proclamation issued by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, thus clearing decks for the formation of a government in the conflict-hit northeastern state under the leadership of former Manipur Cabinet Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 13th day of February, 2025, in relation to the State of Manipur with effect from the 4th day of February, 2026," reads the notice.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh is likely to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Manipur at the Lok Bhavan this evening. A senior Manipur government official said that a few ministers, including one or two Deputy Chief Ministers, are also likely to be sworn in along with the new Chief Minister.

Former minister and Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh with National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and former Manipur CM N Biren Singh after being elected as BJP Legislature Party leader, in New Delhi. BJP MP Sambit Patra is also seen. (PTI)

“The timing of the swearing-in ceremony and the names of the ministers will be finalised at any moment. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla will administer the oath at the Lok Bhavan,” the official said, according to IANS.