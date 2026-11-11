ETV Bharat / state

President's Bodyguard Shot In Head After Firecracker Row In Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

Baghpat: A man posted as a jawan with the President's Bodyguard was shot in the head following a dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Baghpat district. The bullet struck Saurabh Tomar (26) just behind the ear.

The injured jawan underwent surgery at a private hospital in Meerut to remove the bullet lodged in his head. He is currently admitted to the ICU, where his condition remains critical, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place at Gopalpur Khadana village under the Ramala police station area. A resident of the village, Saurabh was recruited in 2021 and is currently posted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was visiting the village on leave to celebrate Diwali.

On Sunday night, Saurabh was bursting firecrackers outside his home along with his brothers Vineet and Mintu when an argument broke out with two villagers, Dheeraj and his brother Monu alias Praveen.

As the altercation escalated, Dheeraj fired a shot from a country-made pistol which hit a wall and ricocheted back to hit Saurabh in the head.