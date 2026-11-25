ETV Bharat / state

President Stresses Focus On Scientific Research, Evidence-Based Treatment To Enhance Stature Of Homeopathy

Bhubaneswar : President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the future of the homeopathic system of medicine depends on research, scientific integrity, and clinical evidence.

"To enhance the credibility of this system, emphasis must be placed on multi-centric clinical studies, systematic research, and the transparent presentation of outcomes, she said at a national scientific conference held at the Dr Abhinna Chandra Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar. The President said homeopathic educational institutions also need to adopt modern technology and research methodologies.

She said healthcare and education must serve as two key pillars in the journey towards building a developed India by 2047. The President emphasized the need to further expand research in the field of homeopathy. "This requires fostering greater collaboration among various medical and educational institutions, as well as presenting research findings in a transparent and systematic manner," she said.

President Droupadi Murmu being presented a memento at the conference (ETV Bharat)

Murmu said developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital health technology, and modern research have the potential to provide a new direction to medical education. She urged homeopathic educational institutions to keep pace with the changes and modernize their teaching methods.

The President emphasized that patient safety, dignity, and a compassionate approach towards patients must form the core foundation of healthcare. Her address reflected the perspective that medical treatment is not merely about curing an illness but is deeply intertwined with human life and dignity.

She also emphasized strengthening healthcare and educational facilities in rural areas. Ensuring access to these basic services for people in villages—compared to those in cities—remains a challenge. Murmu urged greater focus on expanding healthcare and educational opportunities for the rural population.

The President expressed hope that the conference would not be limited to mere discussions, but would instead advance new research in the field of homeopathy, foster collaboration among various institutions, and promote scientific thinking.