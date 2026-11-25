President Stresses Focus On Scientific Research, Evidence-Based Treatment To Enhance Stature Of Homeopathy
The President said healthcare and education must serve as two key pillars in the journey towards building a developed India by 2047, reports Minati Singha.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the future of the homeopathic system of medicine depends on research, scientific integrity, and clinical evidence.
"To enhance the credibility of this system, emphasis must be placed on multi-centric clinical studies, systematic research, and the transparent presentation of outcomes, she said at a national scientific conference held at the Dr Abhinna Chandra Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar. The President said homeopathic educational institutions also need to adopt modern technology and research methodologies.
She said healthcare and education must serve as two key pillars in the journey towards building a developed India by 2047. The President emphasized the need to further expand research in the field of homeopathy. "This requires fostering greater collaboration among various medical and educational institutions, as well as presenting research findings in a transparent and systematic manner," she said.
Murmu said developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital health technology, and modern research have the potential to provide a new direction to medical education. She urged homeopathic educational institutions to keep pace with the changes and modernize their teaching methods.
The President emphasized that patient safety, dignity, and a compassionate approach towards patients must form the core foundation of healthcare. Her address reflected the perspective that medical treatment is not merely about curing an illness but is deeply intertwined with human life and dignity.
President Droupadi Murmu graced the National Scientific Convention on Homoeopathy at Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The President said that homoeopathy represents an important part of India's diverse healthcare landscape. She urged institutions, researchers, teachers and healthcare professionals to contribute towards building an accessible, equitable, scientifically responsible and responsive healthcare system.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 25, 2026
She also emphasized strengthening healthcare and educational facilities in rural areas. Ensuring access to these basic services for people in villages—compared to those in cities—remains a challenge. Murmu urged greater focus on expanding healthcare and educational opportunities for the rural population.
The President expressed hope that the conference would not be limited to mere discussions, but would instead advance new research in the field of homeopathy, foster collaboration among various institutions, and promote scientific thinking.
Furthermore, she expressed her belief that the conference would contribute to the development of a new generation of physicians who are competent, sensitive, and responsible towards society.
On the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke about the steps taken by the state government for development of homeopathy. He informed that while there are currently four government homeopathic medical colleges in the state, a decision has been taken to establish two new colleges in Nuapada and Nayagarh.
Besides, construction of 50-bed integrated AYUSH hospitals has been completed in Dhenkanal and Berhampur, while work on another such hospital is underway in Balasore. Similarly, the Chief Minister stated that both Ayurvedic and Homeopathic treatments are available at 422 'Ayushman Arogya Mandirs' across the state.
He mentioned that his government is working towards enhancing the quality of Homeopathic and Ayurvedic education, improving the prospects for teachers and medical practitioners, and providing greater encouragement to students. He further affirmed the government's commitment to the development of the infrastructure and faculty at the Abhinna Chandra Homeopathic Medical College.
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