President Returns West Bengal's 'Anti-Goonda Bill', Orders Amendments; Abhishek Says 'Reverse Gear' For Govt
President Droupadi Murmu returned the bill to state for amendments, citing a potential conflict between a section of the proposed legislation and central narcotics law.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Kolkata: The 'Anti-Goonda Bill' introduced by the state government to curb anti-social elements has suffered a setback on its path to becoming law.
President Droupadi Murmu returned the bill to the state government for amendments, citing a potential conflict between a section of the proposed legislation and the central narcotics law. Consequently, the 'West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026' did not come into effect despite being passed by the Legislative Assembly.
Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee targeted the state government over the reversal. In a post on X, he remarked, "Double engine in posters; reverse gear in governance." Homework Sent Back!"
The government had tabled the bill in the Legislative Assembly on June 29. Its primary objective was to curb anti-social activities and empower the administration to better handle law and order situations. The proposed legislation sought to authorize district magistrates, police commissioners, or police officers of DIG rank to banish anti-social elements from specific areas or districts for up to one year.
It also included provisions requiring such individuals to report regularly to designated authorities. However, a specific clause in the bill has become the primary reason for the Centre's objection. The Centre noted that the proposed law could classify individuals—who are already covered under the Central NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act)—as 'goondas' (hooligans).
Yet, a distinct central legal framework—the PITNDPS Act of 1988—already exists to address drug trafficking and related offences. This raises the possibility of two parallel legal systems—one central and one state—operating simultaneously for the same type of offence.
This is precisely where legal complications regarding Article 254 of the Constitution have arisen. The Centre has advised amending the bill by removing the specific sections that conflict or overlap with central laws. It could then be re-tabled in the Assembly and subsequently sent for the President's assent.
A top administrative official echoed this reality, stating while the government had hoped to implement the law quickly, the bill's return is a 'major setback'. Nevertheless, there remains an opportunity to introduce the bill again after making the necessary amendments.
The bill had been a subject of political controversy from the outset. The Opposition alleged that the powers granted by the law could be exploited to exact political vendetta. The government dismissed the concerns, asserting that such stringent measures were essential for maintaining law and order.
Double engine on the posters.— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 25, 2026
Reverse gear in governance.
Homework returned for correction. 😅 pic.twitter.com/H5Ti0zX7pQ
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had stated that there was no cause for apprehension regarding the misuse of preventive detention or administrative powers, emphasizing that the administration would operate strictly within the legal framework.
Amidst this, multiple Public Interest Litigations (PILs) challenging the bill's validity were filed in the Calcutta High Court. On August 6, a bench comprising Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty and Justice Parthasarathi Chatterjee dismissed three petitions. The court observed that the bill had not become law until it received the President's assent and challenging a provision that was not yet legally enforceable was premature at this stage.
This has given rise to a new political question. Although the state informed the High Court that the bill was still awaiting the President's assent, the Chief Minister had previously claimed publicly that the 'Anti-Goonda Bill' had become law after receiving the Governor's approval.
He had even stated in the Assembly that this new law had been invoked against protesters at Dharmatala on July 24. Questions are now being raised regarding the discrepancy between the Chief Minister's public claims and the position taken by the state in its affidavit to the court. Moreover, the process of implementing the law has stalled for the time being, as the President's office has returned the bill for amendments.
The state administration is now focused on when the amended bill will be tabled in the Assembly, which clauses will be altered, and whether it will secure the President's assent in the next round.
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