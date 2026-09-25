ETV Bharat / state

President Returns West Bengal's 'Anti-Goonda Bill', Orders Amendments; Abhishek Says 'Reverse Gear' For Govt

Kolkata: The 'Anti-Goonda Bill' introduced by the state government to curb anti-social elements has suffered a setback on its path to becoming law.

President Droupadi Murmu returned the bill to the state government for amendments, citing a potential conflict between a section of the proposed legislation and the central narcotics law. Consequently, the 'West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026' did not come into effect despite being passed by the Legislative Assembly.

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee targeted the state government over the reversal. In a post on X, he remarked, "Double engine in posters; reverse gear in governance." Homework Sent Back!"

The government had tabled the bill in the Legislative Assembly on June 29. Its primary objective was to curb anti-social activities and empower the administration to better handle law and order situations. The proposed legislation sought to authorize district magistrates, police commissioners, or police officers of DIG rank to banish anti-social elements from specific areas or districts for up to one year.

It also included provisions requiring such individuals to report regularly to designated authorities. However, a specific clause in the bill has become the primary reason for the Centre's objection. The Centre noted that the proposed law could classify individuals—who are already covered under the Central NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act)—as 'goondas' (hooligans).

Yet, a distinct central legal framework—the PITNDPS Act of 1988—already exists to address drug trafficking and related offences. This raises the possibility of two parallel legal systems—one central and one state—operating simultaneously for the same type of offence.

This is precisely where legal complications regarding Article 254 of the Constitution have arisen. The Centre has advised amending the bill by removing the specific sections that conflict or overlap with central laws. It could then be re-tabled in the Assembly and subsequently sent for the President's assent.