President Murmu To Visit North Bengal For International Santal Council Conference

Darjeeling: President Droupadi Murmu will visit North Bengal to attend the ninth conference of the International Santal Council (ISC), scheduled to be held on March 7 and 8 at the Santoshini High School ground in Bidhannagar under tribal dominated Phansidewa block of Darjeeling, ISC members said on Tuesday. This will be her maiden visit to North Bengal as President.

Keeping global warming in mind, a program to plant sal saplings by Murmu as a symbol of coexistence of the tribal community with nature has been arranged at the conference, an ISC member added. Naresh Kumar Murmu, the executive president of ISC, said, "The ninth conference of the International Santal Council is going to be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu. Last time, it was held in Assam. This time, various experts from India and abroad will attend it."