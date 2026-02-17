President Murmu To Visit North Bengal For International Santal Council Conference
In her maiden visit as President, Murmu will plant sal saplings at the event as a symbol of coexistence of the tribal community with nature.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Darjeeling: President Droupadi Murmu will visit North Bengal to attend the ninth conference of the International Santal Council (ISC), scheduled to be held on March 7 and 8 at the Santoshini High School ground in Bidhannagar under tribal dominated Phansidewa block of Darjeeling, ISC members said on Tuesday. This will be her maiden visit to North Bengal as President.
Keeping global warming in mind, a program to plant sal saplings by Murmu as a symbol of coexistence of the tribal community with nature has been arranged at the conference, an ISC member added. Naresh Kumar Murmu, the executive president of ISC, said, "The ninth conference of the International Santal Council is going to be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu. Last time, it was held in Assam. This time, various experts from India and abroad will attend it."
Members of the Tribal Council met with Naxalbari SDPO Soumyajit Roy and senior administrative officials to chalk out the route plans for the presidential visit. West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jewel Orao and other prominent figures will also be present at the event.
The ISC hosts conferences every year focusing on the conservation, culture, language and economic development of the tribal community and how the communities should be maintained and planned. Naresh said various problems, including the tradition and culture of the tribals, will be highlighted at the event.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Darjeeling soon, as per Darjeeling MP Raju Bista. Apart from him, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be coming to the state on Wednesday.
