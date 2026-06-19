ETV Bharat / state

President Murmu, PM To Unveil Projects Worth Rs 47,000 Crore In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a rare and significant occasion for Odisha, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share the stage at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.

Both of them will visit the President's native village, Pahadpur, and later announce a series of projects worth Rs 47,000 crore across sectors for Odisha to mark the BJP government's two-year completion in the state.



Murmu and Modi will offer prayers at sacred Santhali Jahera and Ho Jahera groves in Pahadpur village, on Saturday coinciding with her birthday. They will then visit a school built in the memory of Murmu's late husband and two sons and a skill centre.



Later on the day, President Murmu and PM Modi will jointly address a public meeting and launch projects in a wide range of sectors including energy, industrial infrastructure, road connectivity, drinking water supply, healthcare, education, tourism and irrigation. The initiatives are expected to strengthen infrastructure, improve connectivity, boost energy security and create employment opportunities across the state, particularly in the region.



A day before the event, state BJP President Manmohan Samal said on Friday, "The projects to be inaugurated during tomorrow's visit to Rairangpur will boost development in the region and improve the quality of life of the people. Mayurbhanj will be the cornerstone of Odisha's growth story as several important pdevelopmental projects will be launched from here."