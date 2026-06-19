President Murmu, PM To Unveil Projects Worth Rs 47,000 Crore In Odisha
Both the top leaders will visit the President's native village Pahadpur and offer prayers at Santhali Jahera and Ho Jahera groves, reports Minati Singha.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: In a rare and significant occasion for Odisha, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share the stage at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.
Both of them will visit the President's native village, Pahadpur, and later announce a series of projects worth Rs 47,000 crore across sectors for Odisha to mark the BJP government's two-year completion in the state.
Murmu and Modi will offer prayers at sacred Santhali Jahera and Ho Jahera groves in Pahadpur village, on Saturday coinciding with her birthday. They will then visit a school built in the memory of Murmu's late husband and two sons and a skill centre.
Later on the day, President Murmu and PM Modi will jointly address a public meeting and launch projects in a wide range of sectors including energy, industrial infrastructure, road connectivity, drinking water supply, healthcare, education, tourism and irrigation. The initiatives are expected to strengthen infrastructure, improve connectivity, boost energy security and create employment opportunities across the state, particularly in the region.
A day before the event, state BJP President Manmohan Samal said on Friday, "The projects to be inaugurated during tomorrow's visit to Rairangpur will boost development in the region and improve the quality of life of the people. Mayurbhanj will be the cornerstone of Odisha's growth story as several important pdevelopmental projects will be launched from here."
ମହାମହିମ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଶ୍ରୀମତୀ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଗସ୍ତ ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତ ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କ ତରଫରୁ ହୃଦୟପୂର୍ବକ ସ୍ବାଗତ ଜଣାଉଛି । pic.twitter.com/HVd3ESuRbH— Manmohan Samal (@SamalManmohan7) June 19, 2026
Among the major projects for which foundation stones will be laid are the 600 MW Upper Indravati Pumped Storage Project and the Stage-II Expansion Project of the IB Thermal Power Station comprising two units of 660 MW each. Foundation stone of the Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL) Project at Lakhanpur, Jharsuguda district will also be laid. It will promote cleaner utilisation of domestic coal resources, reduce import dependence and create new industrial and employment opportunities in the state.
Other projects for which foundation stones will be laid include a 300 TPD source-segregated Municipal Solid Waste-based Compressed Biogas Plant at Bhubaneswar, a bridge over the river Kathajodi providing a direct link between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the widening and strengthening of the Dhalpur-Harbhanga Road in Boudh district and the four-laning of a section of NH-353 from Nuapada to Ghatipada, Kusumdihi Megalift Irrigation Project, IGNOU Regional Centre and Indoor Badminton Complex at Rairangpur among others.
The 300-bed District Headquarters Hospital building at Boudh, along with 24 Atal Bus Stands and nine Automated Testing Stations across various districts of Odisha, will be inaugurated. The projects are expected to strengthen healthcare and public transport infrastructure in the State.
Other important projects to be inaugurated include the Nayagarh Town Bypass on NH-57, the Underground Pipeline component of the Kusumi Smart Irrigation Project, the Jakhapura-Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Baitarani Road Multi-Tracking Project, Hindol Road-Meramandali Multi-Tracking Project, Sports Complex and Tribal Research Centre at Rairangpur among others.
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Rairangpur, Pahadpur In North Odisha All Set For Visit Of President And Prime Minister