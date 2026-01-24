ETV Bharat / state

President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings To People Of UP On Foundation Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of the state’s foundation day. Uttar Pradesh was earlier known as the United Provinces. On January 24, 1950, it was recognised as Uttar Pradesh.

President Droupadi Murmu took to the social media platform 'X' to convey her wishes and expressed confidence that the state will continue to advance on the path of continuous progress.

She said, “My best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Day. This land, with its glorious history and rich culture, has been a strong pillar in India's journey of development. I am confident that Uttar Pradesh will continue to progress on the path of development. I wish a bright future for the hardworking and talented people of this state."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message shared on 'X', congratulated the people of Uttar Pradesh for their contributions to the nation.