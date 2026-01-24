President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings To People Of UP On Foundation Day
Murmu greeted the people of UP on their statehood day and expressed confidence that it will continue to advance on the path of continuous progress.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 10:02 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of the state’s foundation day. Uttar Pradesh was earlier known as the United Provinces. On January 24, 1950, it was recognised as Uttar Pradesh.
President Droupadi Murmu took to the social media platform 'X' to convey her wishes and expressed confidence that the state will continue to advance on the path of continuous progress.
उत्तर प्रदेश दिवस के अवसर पर प्रदेशवासियों को मेरी शुभकामनाएं। गौरवशाली इतिहास और समृद्ध संस्कृति की यह धरती भारत की विकास यात्रा में एक मजबूत आधार स्तंभ रही है। मुझे विश्वास है कि उत्तर प्रदेश निरंतर प्रगति के पथ पर आगे बढ़ता रहेगा। मैं इस राज्य के मेहनती और प्रतिभाशाली लोगों के…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 24, 2026
She said, “My best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Day. This land, with its glorious history and rich culture, has been a strong pillar in India's journey of development. I am confident that Uttar Pradesh will continue to progress on the path of development. I wish a bright future for the hardworking and talented people of this state."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message shared on 'X', congratulated the people of Uttar Pradesh for their contributions to the nation.
भारतीय संस्कृति और विरासत की समृद्धि में अमूल्य योगदान देने वाले उत्तर प्रदेश के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। डबल इंजन सरकार और विकास को समर्पित यहां के लोगों की सहभागिता से हमारे इस राज्य ने बीते नौ वर्षों में बीमारू से बेमिसाल प्रदेश बनने का…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2026
“Heartiest congratulations to all my family members in Uttar Pradesh who have made invaluable contributions to the prosperity of Indian culture and heritage on the state's foundation day," he said.
Modi said, "With the participation of our double-engine government and its people dedicated to development, our state has transformed from a sick state to an exceptional one in the last nine years. I firmly believe that Uttar Pradesh's potential will be crucial in keeping the country's progress moving forward."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on the occasion, saying, "Uttar Pradesh, nurtured by the invaluable heritage of Sanatan culture and blessed by the sacred and fertile lands of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, is the land that has always guided the nation on the path of culture, spirituality, strength, and resolve."
उत्तर प्रदेश के सभी भाइयों-बहनों को प्रदेश के स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 24, 2026
सनातन संस्कृति की अमूल्य विरासत से सिंचित, गंगा-यमुना की पावन और उर्वर भूमि उत्तर प्रदेश वह धरती है, जिसने राष्ट्र को संस्कृति, साधना, शक्ति और संकल्प के मार्ग पर सदैव अग्रसर किया है।
आज डबल इंजन… pic.twitter.com/tP6yL32AFq
"Today, under the double-engine government, Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks in development and world-class infrastructure. I wish that the state always remains steadfast on the path of progress.," Shah added.
Also Read: