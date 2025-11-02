ETV Bharat / state

Prez Murmu Inaugurates Foot Over Bridge, Horse Riding Area In Dehradun, To Address Assembly On Monday

President Droupadi Murmu accompanied by Uttarakhand CM and Governor during inauguration of foot over bridge ( PIB )

Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday inaugurated the new foot over bridge on Rajpur Road in Dehradun after gracing the second convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali in Haridwar, during her three-day visit to Uttarakhand.

The foot over bridge, aimed at enhancing safety and accessibility of pedestrians, is a state-of-the-art equestrian area symbolising the state's vibrant heritage with its unique design reflecting local Himalayan aesthetics. This 105-foot-long foot over bridge, based on local architecture, has been built to facilitate easy access between Rashtrapati Niketan and Rashtrapati Park on Rajpur Road. It has been constructed by the state Public Works Department at a cost of Rs nine crore within six months.

Foot over bridge has been designed with Himalayan aesthetics and architecture (PIB)

Murmu, who arrived in Rashtrapati Bhavan from Haridwar, inaugurated the foot over bridge outside Rashtrapati Niketan at around 1:20 pm. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) were also present during the inauguration ceremony.