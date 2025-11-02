Prez Murmu Inaugurates Foot Over Bridge, Horse Riding Area In Dehradun, To Address Assembly On Monday
On November 3, President Murmu will address Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Dehradun on the state's silver jubilee before leaving for Nainital.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST
Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday inaugurated the new foot over bridge on Rajpur Road in Dehradun after gracing the second convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali in Haridwar, during her three-day visit to Uttarakhand.
The foot over bridge, aimed at enhancing safety and accessibility of pedestrians, is a state-of-the-art equestrian area symbolising the state's vibrant heritage with its unique design reflecting local Himalayan aesthetics. This 105-foot-long foot over bridge, based on local architecture, has been built to facilitate easy access between Rashtrapati Niketan and Rashtrapati Park on Rajpur Road. It has been constructed by the state Public Works Department at a cost of Rs nine crore within six months.
Murmu, who arrived in Rashtrapati Bhavan from Haridwar, inaugurated the foot over bridge outside Rashtrapati Niketan at around 1:20 pm. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) were also present during the inauguration ceremony.
Following the inauguration of the foot over bridge, Murmu inaugurated the horse riding area, a move to preserve the living heritage of the President's Bodyguard (PBG) equestrian area. Spread over 0.7 acres, the horse riding area has been constructed by the Central Public Works Department for the eight horses of the President's security guard. It includes a horse care and treatment room, an eight-horse stable, and a welfare area, as well as a viewing area for visitors.
The area is open to visitors from 9 am to 5 pm on all days except Mondays. Guides will be present here to provide information about the area to visitors.
On November 3, President Murmu will address the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Dehradun on the silver jubilee of the state and attend a function to commemorate the 125th anniversary of Raj Bhavan's establishment. After this, she will proceed to Nainital.
During her two-day Nainital visit, she will attend the 20th convocation ceremony of Kumaon University and offer prayers at Neem Karoli Maharaj Temple at Kainchi Dham.
