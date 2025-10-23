ETV Bharat / state

President Murmu Inaugurates Centenary Observance Of Sree Narayana Guru's Mahasamadhi

Thiruvananthapuram: Inaugurating the centenary observance of Sree Narayana Guru's Mahasamadhi at the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala of Kerala's Thiruvanathapuram on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu said Guru was one of India's greatest spiritual leaders and social reformers, whose teachings of equality, unity, and universal love remain highly relevant today.

Murmu offered floral tributes at the bust of the great social reformer and spiritual leader, marking the inauguration of the two-year-long centenary celebrations. Swami Satchidananda, president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, presented a shawl and memento to the President.

The two-year-long centenary observance will feature spiritual discourses, social service initiatives, and educational programmes aimed at spreading the Guru's message of unity and universal brotherhood, Satchidananda said.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said Guru devoted his life to liberating people from ignorance and superstition, and inspired generations to see the divine in every human being. "He was a saint and philosopher who influenced the social and spiritual landscape of our country. He inspired generations to believe in the ideals of equality, unity and love for humanity," she added.

Referring to Guru's powerful message of 'One Caste, One Religion, One God for mankind' which transcended all barriers of faith, caste, and creed, she said, "He believed that real liberation comes from knowledge and compassion, not from blind faith. He also emphasised self-purification, simplicity and universal love."