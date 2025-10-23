President Murmu Inaugurates Centenary Observance Of Sree Narayana Guru's Mahasamadhi
She said the spiritual leader devoted his life to liberating people from ignorance and superstition, and inspired generations to see the divine in every person.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Inaugurating the centenary observance of Sree Narayana Guru's Mahasamadhi at the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala of Kerala's Thiruvanathapuram on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu said Guru was one of India's greatest spiritual leaders and social reformers, whose teachings of equality, unity, and universal love remain highly relevant today.
Murmu offered floral tributes at the bust of the great social reformer and spiritual leader, marking the inauguration of the two-year-long centenary celebrations. Swami Satchidananda, president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, presented a shawl and memento to the President.
The two-year-long centenary observance will feature spiritual discourses, social service initiatives, and educational programmes aimed at spreading the Guru's message of unity and universal brotherhood, Satchidananda said.
Speaking on the occasion, the President said Guru devoted his life to liberating people from ignorance and superstition, and inspired generations to see the divine in every human being. "He was a saint and philosopher who influenced the social and spiritual landscape of our country. He inspired generations to believe in the ideals of equality, unity and love for humanity," she added.
Referring to Guru's powerful message of 'One Caste, One Religion, One God for mankind' which transcended all barriers of faith, caste, and creed, she said, "He believed that real liberation comes from knowledge and compassion, not from blind faith. He also emphasised self-purification, simplicity and universal love."
Highlighting Guru’s contributions to education and social upliftment, the President said he established temples, schools, and institutions that served as centres of learning and moral development. "Through these institutions, he promoted literacy, self-reliance, and moral values among the oppressed communities. His works reflect his profound understanding of human life and spirituality," she added.
The President emphasised that in today's world, Guru's message becomes even more relevant. "His call for oneness, equality, and mutual respect offers a timeless solution to the conflicts faced by humanity, all the time. Sree Narayana Guru's message of unity reminds us that all human beings share the same divine essence," she added.
At the event, Governor Rajendra Arlekar said the state was blessed by the President's presence at the event. "Guru is not just a spiritual metaphor; he continues to live through his blessings and teachings. His message of humanity and equality is growing more relevant each day," he added.
Arlekar recalled Guru's belief in Swami Vivekananda's philosophy that "service to humanity is service to God".
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MP Adoor Prakash, state ministers VN Vasavan, V Sivankutty, and MLA V Joy were among those present at the event.
Also Read