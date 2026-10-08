ETV Bharat / state

Women In Power: President Murmu’s Atal Tunnel Visit Shows Himachal’s Women Leading From Front

Shimla: A photograph from President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the Atal Tunnel has drawn attention to the 'women power' leading Lahaul-Spiti’s political, administrative and policing institutions.

Murmu was received at the Atal Tunnel by Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana, Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana and Superintendent of Police Shivani Mehla.

While Ranaut represented the BJP and Anuradha Rana the Congress, the district administration and police leadership were represented by women officers as well.

In Lahaul-Spiti, women traditionally play an important role in household decision-making, and the birth of a girl is celebrated in many communities.

President Murmu’s being welcomed at the Atal Tunnel (ETV Bharat)

According to the figures cited in the source report, the district has recorded very few crimes against women. It reported no murder cases involving women over a three-year period and three rape cases. Over a 10-year period, the number of reported crimes against women is below 50.

The representation of women extends beyond the district's top posts. Additional Deputy Commissioner Shikha Smita and even Assistant Commissioner to the Deputy Commissioner and SDM Keylong Kunika Akers are also women officers.

The district has also recorded a favourable child sex ratio, with the number of girls reportedly exceeding 1,030 per 1,000 boys, according to the figures cited in the report.

Lahaul-Spiti falls under the Mandi parliamentary constituency, one of Himachal Pradesh's largest constituencies by area. Kangana Ranaut, a BJP MP and actor from Mandi, was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time.

Anuradha Rana, the Congress MLA from Lahaul-Spiti, is among the younger legislators in the state. The 34-year-old holds master's degrees in political science and English. Both Ranaut and Anuradha Rana entered their respective legislatures for the first time.

Ranaut, 40, has a home in Manali and has been associated with the region. Rana was born in Kullu and has also been active in the Manali area.