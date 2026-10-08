Women In Power: President Murmu’s Atal Tunnel Visit Shows Himachal’s Women Leading From Front
While Ranaut represented the BJP and Anuradha Rana the Congress, the district administration and police were represented by women officers as well.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Shimla: A photograph from President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the Atal Tunnel has drawn attention to the 'women power' leading Lahaul-Spiti’s political, administrative and policing institutions.
Murmu was received at the Atal Tunnel by Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana, Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana and Superintendent of Police Shivani Mehla.
While Ranaut represented the BJP and Anuradha Rana the Congress, the district administration and police leadership were represented by women officers as well.
In Lahaul-Spiti, women traditionally play an important role in household decision-making, and the birth of a girl is celebrated in many communities.
According to the figures cited in the source report, the district has recorded very few crimes against women. It reported no murder cases involving women over a three-year period and three rape cases. Over a 10-year period, the number of reported crimes against women is below 50.
The representation of women extends beyond the district's top posts. Additional Deputy Commissioner Shikha Smita and even Assistant Commissioner to the Deputy Commissioner and SDM Keylong Kunika Akers are also women officers.
The district has also recorded a favourable child sex ratio, with the number of girls reportedly exceeding 1,030 per 1,000 boys, according to the figures cited in the report.
Lahaul-Spiti falls under the Mandi parliamentary constituency, one of Himachal Pradesh's largest constituencies by area. Kangana Ranaut, a BJP MP and actor from Mandi, was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time.
Anuradha Rana, the Congress MLA from Lahaul-Spiti, is among the younger legislators in the state. The 34-year-old holds master's degrees in political science and English. Both Ranaut and Anuradha Rana entered their respective legislatures for the first time.
Ranaut, 40, has a home in Manali and has been associated with the region. Rana was born in Kullu and has also been active in the Manali area.
During her Himachal visit, President Murmu also took an evening walk along the Manali Mall Road.
Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana is a 2017-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre. She has previously served in several administrative positions, including as director of the state's Public Relations Department and as SDM in Salooni subdivision of Chamba and Hamirpur.
The district police are headed by IPS officer Shivani Mehla, a 2020-batch officer. She previously served as ASP in Chamba and as DSP in Rampur. Mehla, who holds an engineering degree, is around 30 years old.
During her visit to the Atal Tunnel, President Murmu showed interest in the traditional culture and attire of Lahaul.
Anuradha Rana briefed the President about the region's traditional dress after Murmu interacted with women who had gathered to welcome her in traditional attire. The dress, known as Cholu, is part of Lahaul's traditional clothing.
Rana also presented the President with a letter on local demands and requested that she undertake a longer visit to the region in the future.
Rana said Murmu's background in a tribal region helped create a sense of connection with the people of Lahaul-Spiti, which is also a tribal area. She also spoke to the President about the role played by women in the region.
Kangana Ranaut also wore traditional attire while welcoming the President. Murmu additionally visited the Hidimba Temple in Manali, where she participated in prayers.
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