ETV Bharat / state

President Murmu Arrives In Dehradun On Two-Day Visit, To Be Chief Guest At IMA Passing Out Parade Tomorrow

Upon arriving at the airport, Murmu departed for the city under tight security arrangements. Police and security forces were deployed along both sides of the route as the President's convoy passed through the streets of Dehradun. Her security is being jointly managed by the Dehradun Police, Special Protection Group (SPG), intelligence agencies, and other security units.

On June 13, Murmu will be the chief guest at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) Passing Out Parade (PoP) in Dehradun, where officer cadets will be commissioned into Indian Army.

Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) along with Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik, chief secretary Anand Bardhan, Director General of Police Deepam Seth, and other senior officials were also present at the airport.

Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu was welcomed at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after she arrived for a two-day visit to Uttarakhand on Friday.

In view of her visit, security personnel have been deployed at all sensitive locations, and constant surveillance is being maintained along the route.

The President's convoy reached Rashtrapati Niketan on Rajpur Road in the afternoon. Here, special arrangements have been made for her stay, with all security and protocol-related arrangements well in place. The President will depart from Rashtrapati Niketan for the IMA on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, preparations for the PoP are in their final stages at the academy. Cadets from various states across the country as well as from friendly foreign nations will participate in the parade. Upon completing their training, Gentleman Cadets will assume their new responsibilities as officers in the Indian Army. The President's presence on this historic occasion will make the event even more special.

The PoP is considered one of the Indian Army's most prestigious military traditions. During the parade, cadets showcase the results of their rigorous training and discipline. Cadets' family members and senior Army officials will also be present at the ceremony.

In view of the President's two-day visit, security arrangements across the capital have been tightened, and the area has been declared a 'no-drone zone'. Operation of any private or commercial drone at the venue and in the surrounding areas is strictly prohibited. A traffic advisory has been issued for the VVIP visit.

Dehradun SSP Pramendra Doval said that a high-level briefing has been conducted for force deployment to ensure security during President's visit. Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to carry out round-the-clock checks at hotels, lodges, bus stands and railway stations within their respective jurisdictions. Also, measures have been taken to identify outsiders and suspicious individuals, and to complete their verification on time, Doval said.