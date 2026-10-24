ETV Bharat / state

President Droupadi Murmu's Odisha Visit Postponed In View Of Possible Cyclone

Rairangpur : President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled visit to Rairangpur in Odisha on October 28 and 29 has been postponed due to the threat of a possible cyclone. The President's visit to the state has been rescheduled for November 4 and 5.

The information was conveyed in a letter issued by the Tour Section of the President’s Secretariat. As per the communique, the concerned officials have been informed about the President's revised itinerary.

As per the revised itinerary, the President will arrive at Dandabose Airport in Rairangpur on November 4. She will visit the Maa Kichakeshwari Temple in Bahalda, Laxmi Mandap in Mahuldiha and her residence in Rairangpur. Subsequently, the President is scheduled to visit the Rairangpur Sub-divisional Hospital and the Rairangpur Kacheri Padia (court grounds), before proceeding to the Holiday Home.

The letter issued by the Tour Section Of President's Secretariat (ETV Bharat)

The schedule for November 5 includes visits to the Rairangpur Sports Complex, Bikash Nagar, the Multi-Skill Development Centre at Gorumahisani College, and the Town Hall. Following this, she will head towards the Dandabose Airstrip in Rairangpur and leave for New Delhi.