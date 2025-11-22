ETV Bharat / state

President Droupadi Murmu Participates In Sri Sathya Sai Centenary Celebrations At Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi: President Droupadi Murmu took part in the Sri Sathya Sai Centenary celebrations. She visited the Maha Samadhi of Sathya Sai Baba at the Sai Kulwant Hall in Puttaparthi. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh accompanied her. Earlier, CM Chandrababu and Lokesh welcomed the President grandly at the Puttaparthi airport.

President Murmu said that it was her fortune to have the darshan of the Maha Samadhi of Sathya Sai Baba. She participated in the centenary celebrations held at Prasanthi Nilayam. After visiting the Maha Samadhi at Sai Kulwant Hall, she delivered a speech.

"Sathya Sai Baba lived as an embodiment of universal love. His teachings have guided lakhs of people. Inspired by His message, crores of devotees are engaged in human service. Through the Sathya Sai Trust, numerous medical services have been provided. I wholeheartedly thank the Trust," she said.