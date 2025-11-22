ETV Bharat / state

President Droupadi Murmu Participates In Sri Sathya Sai Centenary Celebrations At Puttaparthi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh accompanied her.

Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers and participates in the centenary celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi, Sri Sathya Sai, Andhra Pradesh. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 22, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Puttaparthi: President Droupadi Murmu took part in the Sri Sathya Sai Centenary celebrations. She visited the Maha Samadhi of Sathya Sai Baba at the Sai Kulwant Hall in Puttaparthi. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh accompanied her. Earlier, CM Chandrababu and Lokesh welcomed the President grandly at the Puttaparthi airport.

President Murmu said that it was her fortune to have the darshan of the Maha Samadhi of Sathya Sai Baba. She participated in the centenary celebrations held at Prasanthi Nilayam. After visiting the Maha Samadhi at Sai Kulwant Hall, she delivered a speech.

"Sathya Sai Baba lived as an embodiment of universal love. His teachings have guided lakhs of people. Inspired by His message, crores of devotees are engaged in human service. Through the Sathya Sai Trust, numerous medical services have been provided. I wholeheartedly thank the Trust," she said.

Drinking Water For Many Villages

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said Sathya Sai Baba brought transformation in many people through His messages. Speaking at the celebrations, he said, "Baba established many projects ensuring drinking water without scarcity. The funds received as donations were used for constructing these projects. Lakhs of people in many villages received drinking water. Many hospitals were established. The Sathya Sai Trust has lakhs of volunteers. Baba believed and practised that ‘Service to humanity is service to God.’ His philosophy has spread across the world, and we must all understand it."

After the darshan and President Murmu’s speech, the CM and ministers bid farewell to her. Later, CM Chandrababu welcomed Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan. In the evening, the Vice President will attend the 44th convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, along with the Chief Minister. They will stay overnight in Puttaparthi. Tomorrow (Sunday) morning, they will participate in the centenary celebrations again.

Also Read

Satya Sai Baba's Love And Spirit Of Service Guiding Forces For Crores Of People: PM Modi

TAGGED:

PRESIDENT AT PUTTAPARTHI
MURMU
MURMU IN PUTTAPARTHI
PUTTAPARTHI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.