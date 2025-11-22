President Droupadi Murmu Participates In Sri Sathya Sai Centenary Celebrations At Puttaparthi
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh accompanied her.
Puttaparthi: President Droupadi Murmu took part in the Sri Sathya Sai Centenary celebrations. She visited the Maha Samadhi of Sathya Sai Baba at the Sai Kulwant Hall in Puttaparthi. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh accompanied her. Earlier, CM Chandrababu and Lokesh welcomed the President grandly at the Puttaparthi airport.
President Murmu said that it was her fortune to have the darshan of the Maha Samadhi of Sathya Sai Baba. She participated in the centenary celebrations held at Prasanthi Nilayam. After visiting the Maha Samadhi at Sai Kulwant Hall, she delivered a speech.
"Sathya Sai Baba lived as an embodiment of universal love. His teachings have guided lakhs of people. Inspired by His message, crores of devotees are engaged in human service. Through the Sathya Sai Trust, numerous medical services have been provided. I wholeheartedly thank the Trust," she said.
Drinking Water For Many Villages
AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said Sathya Sai Baba brought transformation in many people through His messages. Speaking at the celebrations, he said, "Baba established many projects ensuring drinking water without scarcity. The funds received as donations were used for constructing these projects. Lakhs of people in many villages received drinking water. Many hospitals were established. The Sathya Sai Trust has lakhs of volunteers. Baba believed and practised that ‘Service to humanity is service to God.’ His philosophy has spread across the world, and we must all understand it."
After the darshan and President Murmu’s speech, the CM and ministers bid farewell to her. Later, CM Chandrababu welcomed Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan. In the evening, the Vice President will attend the 44th convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, along with the Chief Minister. They will stay overnight in Puttaparthi. Tomorrow (Sunday) morning, they will participate in the centenary celebrations again.