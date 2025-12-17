President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers At Sripuram Golden Temple In Tamil Nadu's Vellore
The President participated in the 'aarti' at the shrine and offered flowers during the ritual.
Vellore: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday offered prayers at the Sripuram Golden Temple, located at the Sri Narayani Peetam near Vellore in Tamil Nadu.
The President arrived in a helicopter from Tirupati at around 11:20 am and was received by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, and State Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi, among other officials.
From the helipad, the President proceeded by road to the Golden Temple, where she worshipped Goddess Mahalakshmi at the Sripuram shrine. Temple administrator Shakti Amma briefed her on the history, spiritual significance, and architecture of the temple.
President Droupadi Murmu performed darshan and aarti at the Golden Temple, Sripuram, Vellore, Tamil Nadu. She prayed to Goddess Lakshmi for peace, prosperity and happiness of all. pic.twitter.com/1kOHDCdJ6R— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 17, 2025
President Murmu also participated in the 'aarti' at the meditation hall dedicated to Sri Swarna Mahalakshmi, offering flowers during the ritual. The temple visit lasted for around an hour, after which she returned to the helipad and flew back to Tirupati. Extensive security arrangements were made for the President's visit, with over 1,200 police personnel deployed across various parts of Vellore city.
The Sripuram Golden Temple is regarded as India’s largest gold-clad temple, with around 1,500 kg of gold used in its construction, more than what was used at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
The shrine's sanctum can of approached through a 1.8-km star-shaped pathway (Sri Chakra), which devotees believe generates positive spiritual energy while walking barefoot.
Situated at Thirumalaikodi, around 10 km from Vellore, the temple is spread across a 100-acre spiritual complex and was established in 2007 by spiritual leader Sri Shakti Amma, founder of the Sri Narayani Peetam.
