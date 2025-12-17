ETV Bharat / state

President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers At Sripuram Golden Temple In Tamil Nadu's Vellore

Vellore: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday offered prayers at the Sripuram Golden Temple, located at the Sri Narayani Peetam near Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

The President arrived in a helicopter from Tirupati at around 11:20 am and was received by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, and State Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi, among other officials.

From the helipad, the President proceeded by road to the Golden Temple, where she worshipped Goddess Mahalakshmi at the Sripuram shrine. Temple administrator Shakti Amma briefed her on the history, spiritual significance, and architecture of the temple.