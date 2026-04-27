ETV Bharat / state

President Droupadi Murmu Lands In Shimla For 6-Day Himachal Visit; Tight Security Across City

Shimla: Security across Shimla was put on heightened alert before President Droupadi Murmu arrived at the hill town for a six-day visit of Himachal Pradesh. She landed at the Kalyani helipad in Chharabra, about 14 km from the state capital, and was taken to Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, where she will stay during her visit.

Governor Kavinder Gupta, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with other dignitaries welcomed the President, who is scheduled to stay until May 2.

In view of the President’s visit, Shimla has been placed under a tight security cover. Around 1,000 Himachal Pradesh Police personnel have been deployed, and the city has been divided into three security sectors. A full-scale rehearsal of the presidential motorcade was conducted a day earlier.

Authorities have prepared specific travel routes for the President’s movement in and around Shimla. Traffic will be temporarily halted during the passage of the presidential convoy and it will flow normal shortly after.