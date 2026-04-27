President Droupadi Murmu Lands In Shimla For 6-Day Himachal Visit; Tight Security Across City
She landed at the Kalyani helipad in Chharabra and was taken to Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, where she will stay during her visit.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Shimla: Security across Shimla was put on heightened alert before President Droupadi Murmu arrived at the hill town for a six-day visit of Himachal Pradesh. She landed at the Kalyani helipad in Chharabra, about 14 km from the state capital, and was taken to Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, where she will stay during her visit.
Governor Kavinder Gupta, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with other dignitaries welcomed the President, who is scheduled to stay until May 2.
In view of the President’s visit, Shimla has been placed under a tight security cover. Around 1,000 Himachal Pradesh Police personnel have been deployed, and the city has been divided into three security sectors. A full-scale rehearsal of the presidential motorcade was conducted a day earlier.
Authorities have prepared specific travel routes for the President’s movement in and around Shimla. Traffic will be temporarily halted during the passage of the presidential convoy and it will flow normal shortly after.
Security Measures in Place
- Vehicles parked illegally along roads from Dhalli to Sanjauli and Navbahar have been removed.
- On the Shoghi–Tutukandi highway, vehicles have been cleared from Taradevi crossing to key junctions.
- On the Nalagarh–Shimla route, roadside parking from Kainchi Mod to Baluganj has been restricted.
- Security personnel have been deployed at sensitive locations including Taradevi Temple, Sankat Mochan Temple, Mall Road, Raj Bhavan, and The Retreat.
- Special commando units and army snipers are on alert to monitor any suspicious activity.
- Senior police officials have been assigned to oversee security arrangements.
President’s Itinerary
During her stay, President Murmu will participate in multiple official engagements:
- April 28: Attend an event at The Retreat in Mashobra.
- April 29: Visit the Kullu–Manali region and likely inspect Atal Tunnel, followed by a proposed meeting with BRO officials.
- April 30: Attend the convocation ceremony at CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University in Palampur and felicitate students.
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