ETV Bharat / state

President Droupadi Murmu Hoists Religious Flag To Mark Commencement Of Simhasta Kumbh Mela In Nashik

Nashik : President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday hoisted the flag (‘dhwajarohan’) to mark the commencement of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The President hoisted the religious flag after performing rituals at Ramkund on the banks of Godavari river in the presence of Maharashtra Governor Jishnudev Varma, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar along with senior officials.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the religious flag for the Kumbh Mela at Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar. The Shankaracharya of the Sringeri Peeth at Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar, sadhus, mahants, state ministers, and public representatives were present on the occasion.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela is being held in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

The event officially began at 12:02 pm on Saturday, coinciding with the entry of the planet Jupiter (Guru) into the zodiac sign of Leo (Simha Rashi). President Murmu arrived at the Ramkund area in Nashik at 11:40 am for the flag-hoisting ceremony. She participated in the 'Goda Pujan' (worship of the Godavari river) and subsequently performed rituals for the river followed by the worship of the flagstaff.