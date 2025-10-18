ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Foundation Day: President Murmu, PM Modi To Attend Silver Jubilee Celebrations Next Month

Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to attend the Uttarakhand Foundation Day to be celebrated on November 9 as the Himalayan state marks 25 years of its formation.

A two-day special session of the Uttarakhand Assembly has been scheduled as part of the celebrations, during which key issues related to the state's development and future will be discussed. President Murmu is likely to address the session.

The decision to convene the special session was taken in a recent cabinet meeting, even though Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is yet to finalise the dates. The special session will focus on Uttarakhand’s 25-year development journey, highlighting achievements, milestones, and future challenges.

The Assembly Secretariat is actively preparing for the special session to ensure that it is conducted in a grand and dignified manner. The state faced the brunt of landslides, flash floods and torrential rains this year, leading to massive human and infrastructural losses.