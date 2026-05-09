President Accepts Rangasamy's Resignation As Puducherry CM
Rangasamy is set to assume office as chief minister for fifth term after the AINRC-led NDA secured a comfortable victory in the Union Territory election.
By PTI
Published : May 9, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and his council of ministers with effect from May 7, according to a government notification issued on Friday.
"The president is pleased to accept the resignation of Shri N. Rangasamy, Chief Minister, Puducherry, along with his Council of Ministers, with effect from 07.05.2026. However, Shri N. Rangasamy and his Council of Ministers shall continue to function in a caretaker capacity till the new Council of Ministers is sworn," a gazette notification published on Friday evening said.
AINRC chief Rangasamy had submitted his resignation letter to Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan at Lok Bhavan on Thursday. Rangasamy is set to assume office as chief minister for a fifth term after the AINRC-led NDA secured a comfortable victory in the Union Territory election.
The All India NR Congress (AINRC) emerged victorious in 12 of the 16 seats it contested, and the BJP won four of the 10 seats it fought. Other NDA constituents, the AIADMK and the Latchia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) won one seat each, taking the alliance's tally to 18 in the 30-member House. Besides, there would be three nominated members. The opposition DMK won five seats and the Congress one. The fledgling TVK won two seats.
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