ETV Bharat / state

President Accepts Rangasamy's Resignation As Puducherry CM

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan receives the resignation letter of AINRC chief N Rangasamy as UTs Chief Minister, at Lok Bhavan, in Puducherry, Thursday, May 7, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and his council of ministers with effect from May 7, according to a government notification issued on Friday.

"The president is pleased to accept the resignation of Shri N. Rangasamy, Chief Minister, Puducherry, along with his Council of Ministers, with effect from 07.05.2026. However, Shri N. Rangasamy and his Council of Ministers shall continue to function in a caretaker capacity till the new Council of Ministers is sworn," a gazette notification published on Friday evening said.

AINRC chief Rangasamy had submitted his resignation letter to Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan at Lok Bhavan on Thursday. Rangasamy is set to assume office as chief minister for a fifth term after the AINRC-led NDA secured a comfortable victory in the Union Territory election.