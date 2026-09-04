ETV Bharat / state

Presidency Stands In Solidarity With Jadavpur University, Paints Political Graffiti On PU Walls

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing standoff over political graffiti, students of Presidency University (PU) have now come forward in support of Jadavpur University (JU), painting their campus walls with anti-fascist murals and slogans targeting Hitler's tactics.

Much like at JU, slogans reading, "Jo Hitler wali chaal chalega, woh Hitler wali maut marega" ("He who adopts Hitler tactics shall meet Hitler's end") have appeared on walls of PU.

Students said wall writing is not merely an artistic endeavour but a language of protest.

Antik Shankar Majumdar, a PU student said, "Wall writing is not just an art; it is a medium to express our language of protest. JU is repeatedly facing scrutiny over these wall writings. Jadavpur and Presidency have fought together many times in the past; that is why Presidency stands with Jadavpur now and these slogans have been written across the walls of PU as well. Above all, we are speaking out against fascism. I fail to understand why this bothers the authorities so much. Do they perhaps recognise a connection between themselves and fascism?"

The controversy surrounding wall writing intensified following Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's ultimatum to free campuses of "anti-national" graffiti. Subsequently, authorities whitewashed several iconic slogans. However. instead of backing down, JU students repainted the walls with sharper warnings, invoking some of the world's notorious dictators.