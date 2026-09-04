Presidency Stands In Solidarity With Jadavpur University, Paints Political Graffiti On PU Walls
JU alumni expresses concern over attack on students and the country's premier educational institute at night last month, reports Soumita Bhattacharjee.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Kolkata: Amid the ongoing standoff over political graffiti, students of Presidency University (PU) have now come forward in support of Jadavpur University (JU), painting their campus walls with anti-fascist murals and slogans targeting Hitler's tactics.
Much like at JU, slogans reading, "Jo Hitler wali chaal chalega, woh Hitler wali maut marega" ("He who adopts Hitler tactics shall meet Hitler's end") have appeared on walls of PU.
Students said wall writing is not merely an artistic endeavour but a language of protest.
Antik Shankar Majumdar, a PU student said, "Wall writing is not just an art; it is a medium to express our language of protest. JU is repeatedly facing scrutiny over these wall writings. Jadavpur and Presidency have fought together many times in the past; that is why Presidency stands with Jadavpur now and these slogans have been written across the walls of PU as well. Above all, we are speaking out against fascism. I fail to understand why this bothers the authorities so much. Do they perhaps recognise a connection between themselves and fascism?"
The controversy surrounding wall writing intensified following Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's ultimatum to free campuses of "anti-national" graffiti. Subsequently, authorities whitewashed several iconic slogans. However. instead of backing down, JU students repainted the walls with sharper warnings, invoking some of the world's notorious dictators.
Students alleged that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) workers came under the cover of darkness to erase the political graffiti.
On Friday, the National Students' Front (NSF), which opposes long-standing Leftist dominance on JU campus, will display its slogans of patriotism through wall writings.
Som Surya Bandyopadhyay, a member of NSF said, "We have written various slogans and graffiti across the campus, incorporating messages of patriotism. Just as Leftists repeatedly compare us to Hitler and Mussolini, we too can compare the Leftists to Lashkar-e-Taiba; after all, whenever action has been taken against Lashkar-e-Taiba, Leftists have taken to the streets in protest. In reality, they are two sides of the same coin."
Meanwhile, JU alumni, in a statement, expressed deep concern over the attack on students at JU on the intervening night of August 19 and 20. They alleged that members of a right-wing student organisation, in collusion with unidentified individuals, carried out the assault inside the campus, escalating the situation to the point where there was a looming threat of mob violence.
Furthermore, the JU alumni expressed alarm over the arson targeting university property and the attack on one of the country's premier educational institutions. They questioned the identity of the unidentified individuals involved in the attacks on the students and the institution, asking how the incident occurred in the presence of police. The statement bears the signatures of around 270 JU alumni members.
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