Preserving Art Form: Shivamogga Man Creates Record For 24 Hours Non-Stop 'Gamaka' Recitation

Prasad's achievement was recorded on a camera for 24 hours and observed at the head office. It was seen that with a five-minute break every hour, he had recited Gamaka for 24 hours continuously. His achievement was recorded at the Ravindra Nagar Ganapati Temple in Shivamogga.

"The achievement has brought me fame and happiness. It has the blessings of my guru Keshava Murthy. The actual aim behind my achievement is to expand the focus of this ancient art form, which is slowly disappearing. I want to teach this art to our next generation and also work towards preserving and developing it," Prasad said.

Prasad is a disciple of Padma Shri awardee Keshava Murthy, who recited Gamaka on the radio. Representatives from the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records came to record his achievement and then honoured him with certificates on the spot.

Shivamogga: Prasad Bharadwaj, a resident of Hosahalli in Karnataka's Shivamogga taluk, has set a record by reciting Gamaka, a traditional form of storytelling, for 24 hours non-stop, entering both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.

Prasad Bharadwaj being awarded (ETV Bharat)

Prasad's hard work and practice are the reasons behind his achievement. Subramanya Shastri, president of Shivamogga district Gamaka Kala Parishad, said Gamaka art is a very ancient art form, which originated during the Ramayana period. "It is believed that this art was presented by Lava-Kusha in the court of Lord Rama where they recited Rama's story in front of him. Since then, Gamaka art is being recited," he said.

According to Subramanya, Gamaka artists present the poetry written by old Kannada poets through recitation, and commentators explain the meaning of it, narrate the story, special features of the verse and metaphors. This art has gained special importance in presenting Kannada verses, he said. "Gamaka art was a unique art that presented the poems of poets Pampa, Ranna, Kumaravyas, and Lakshmisha at the primary stage," he added.

Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records medals (ETV Bharat)

Artists from Hosalli and Mattur studied the poems of Kumaravyas and Lakshmisha and developed a unique art of expressing their special qualities. Keshava Murthy gave it a solid foundation and Prasad took it forward, making this art more prominent.

"It is very special for a person to present the entire part of a single poem in different ragas and in different moods. One must have a lot of mental fortitude and courage to achieve such a feat. Prasad has presented this in front of everyone and it is truly commendable, he said.

Echoing the same, Gamaka Kala Parishad vice president Srilakshmi Shastri said when Prasad recites, it feels like Keshava Murthy himself is at the scene. "It is very difficult to achieve this kind of feat. In dance, it can be done through gestures. But here, reciting only with rhythm and without rhythm, melody, and commentary is very difficult. Here, if there is a split in the tone, there will be a problem. Prasad has recorded this as a challenge and has succeeded. There is no prior record in Gamaka and this will be an inspiration to others," Srilakshmi said.