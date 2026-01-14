ETV Bharat / state

Presence Of ‘Bangladeshi’ Woman In Asansol’s Red Light District Leads To Commotion, Political Slugfest

Asansol: A commotion accompanied by a political slugfest has erupted amidst the alleged presence of Bangladeshis in the Kulti red-light district of Asansol. The Police claim to have concrete evidence of their presence, which raises questions about those who are supposed to be keeping a close watch to check the presence of foreigners.

Two days ago, the Salanpur Police arrested one Chhotan Sen of Dendua area in Salanpur, who is accused of fraudulently creating documents granting Indian citizenship for a Bangladeshi woman who had taken refuge in the red-light district. The matter came to light when the woman applied for a passport. While Chhotan was arrested, the woman went missing. The Police are investigating whether Chhotan created the documents for only this woman or for others as well.

Amidst the chaos over the removal of thousands of names from the voter list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise began in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been claiming that a large number of Bangladeshi infiltrators who were fake voters are now fleeing. Along with the rest of the state, the Lachhipur and Chapka red-light districts of Kulti in Asansol have also experienced turmoil.

Statistics show that in the draft voter list of four booths in the Kulti red-light area, there were discrepancies in almost 40% of the names, and many persons have disappeared without submitting the forms. Booth numbers 113, 114, 115, and 116 had a total of 3,627 voters, of which 742 names were directly removed after the publication of the draft list.

Among them, 139 voters are dead, and 69 have moved elsewhere. There are 534 voters who could not be traced in these four booths. Many are learnt to take the enumeration forms but did not submit them. The number of voters whose information could not be mapped with the 2002 list is 684. Many of them have discrepancies in their father's names. The correct information is missing about many of them. Sources said that although they were summoned for a hearing, many women did not attend.

This led to the opposition party leaders creating a commotion while trying to establish the ‘Bangladesh theory’. Although the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had claimed that there were no Bangladeshis in the red-light district, the latest incident has again caused an uproar.

Abhijit Acharya, an influential BJP leader and former councillor from the Kulti region, has claimed, "The local TMC councillors provide voter cards, Aadhaar cards and other documents to Bangladeshi infiltrator women in exchange for Rs 10,000."