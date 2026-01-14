Presence Of ‘Bangladeshi’ Woman In Asansol’s Red Light District Leads To Commotion, Political Slugfest
The Police claim to have concrete evidence of presence of Bangladeshis in the area
Published : January 14, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Asansol: A commotion accompanied by a political slugfest has erupted amidst the alleged presence of Bangladeshis in the Kulti red-light district of Asansol. The Police claim to have concrete evidence of their presence, which raises questions about those who are supposed to be keeping a close watch to check the presence of foreigners.
Two days ago, the Salanpur Police arrested one Chhotan Sen of Dendua area in Salanpur, who is accused of fraudulently creating documents granting Indian citizenship for a Bangladeshi woman who had taken refuge in the red-light district. The matter came to light when the woman applied for a passport. While Chhotan was arrested, the woman went missing. The Police are investigating whether Chhotan created the documents for only this woman or for others as well.
Amidst the chaos over the removal of thousands of names from the voter list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise began in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been claiming that a large number of Bangladeshi infiltrators who were fake voters are now fleeing. Along with the rest of the state, the Lachhipur and Chapka red-light districts of Kulti in Asansol have also experienced turmoil.
Statistics show that in the draft voter list of four booths in the Kulti red-light area, there were discrepancies in almost 40% of the names, and many persons have disappeared without submitting the forms. Booth numbers 113, 114, 115, and 116 had a total of 3,627 voters, of which 742 names were directly removed after the publication of the draft list.
Among them, 139 voters are dead, and 69 have moved elsewhere. There are 534 voters who could not be traced in these four booths. Many are learnt to take the enumeration forms but did not submit them. The number of voters whose information could not be mapped with the 2002 list is 684. Many of them have discrepancies in their father's names. The correct information is missing about many of them. Sources said that although they were summoned for a hearing, many women did not attend.
This led to the opposition party leaders creating a commotion while trying to establish the ‘Bangladesh theory’. Although the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had claimed that there were no Bangladeshis in the red-light district, the latest incident has again caused an uproar.
Abhijit Acharya, an influential BJP leader and former councillor from the Kulti region, has claimed, "The local TMC councillors provide voter cards, Aadhaar cards and other documents to Bangladeshi infiltrator women in exchange for Rs 10,000."
A similar incident was reported from Kulti a few years ago, where the name of former TMC councillor Mir Hasim had surfaced. Acharya said, “This incident cannot be dismissed as an isolated event. It proves that Bangladeshis are coming to this state, and it has practically become a free zone for Bangladeshi infiltrators.”
The Durbar Mahila Samiti, which actively works in various red-light districts of the state, checks the credentials of every new woman entering a red-light area, provides counselling and carries out health check-ups. The question being raised is how the presence of a Bangladeshi woman was not reported by the Samiti.
Ravi Ghosh, a mentor from the Samiti in the Kulti red-light district, said, "We are helpless as we don't have any training or any portal to verify whether the documents being provided to us by any woman are genuine or fake. Similarly, if a woman comes here from another city with fake identity papers, none of us can determine whether she is a Bangladeshi infiltrator or not." Ghosh expressed helplessness in solving the problem.
Meanwhile, local TMC leader Purnendu Roy alias Bachchu said, "Nobody is considering the real situation as women constantly come and go in these areas. A girl who is in Asansol today might go to Patna in Bihar tomorrow, and then to Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh the day after. They are constantly moving around. As a result, it's impossible to keep track of which girl is coming and going from which house among thousands of such women.”
He further said that there is a different environment inside the red-light district. It's not possible to keep such close surveillance on everyone because the women want to keep their identities secret.
Roy further claimed, "If Bangladeshi infiltrators are entering this state, the primary responsibility lies with the Border Security Force (BSF). They are entering this state by exploiting loopholes somewhere. Why aren't efforts being made to close those gaps at the border? This indicates that there is corruption involved, and this corruption is entirely the responsibility of the central government. Therefore, a solution to this problem will only be found when the border is completely sealed. Otherwise, girls will continue to come due to poverty. Their documents will be forged. How will we be able to distinguish between who is Bangladeshi and who is Indian?"
Roy went on to state that these girls are not only coming to Bengal, but also to Bihar and Gujarat, where the BJP government is in power. “They are also unable to stop it. Therefore, this problem must be solved not through politics, but by completely sealing the border," he said.