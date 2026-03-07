ETV Bharat / state

Preparing For UPSC Is A Long, Challenging Journey: Rahul Revar From Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Rahul Kishorbhai Revar, from Ahmedabad's Rakhial area in Gujarat, has secured the 898th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination. This success comes after years of hard work. Coming from a modest family, Rahul’s journey was not easy. However, his persistence and patience finally led him to his goal.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rahul said his journey had been full of struggles. His father, Kishorbhai, works with the Gujarat Industrial Security Force (GISF), while his mother is a homemaker. With the support of his family and his own determination, he completed the long and challenging journey.

A Dental Graduate Who Chose Civil Services

Rahul completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) from Grids College in Pethapur near Gandhinagar. After graduating in 2019, he decided to pursue a career in civil services and immediately began preparing for the UPSC examination.

Rahul said, “Despite continuous hard work, many times success does not come immediately. In such situations, people may feel discouraged and even support from others begins to decrease. Even then, it is important to remain patient and keep moving forward.”

He added that most of his preparation was through self-study and that he had been working consistently for the past six to seven years. During this period, he appeared for the UPSC mains examination three times. This year marked his second attempt at the UPSC interview.