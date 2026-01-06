ETV Bharat / state

Prepared For Any Probe Into Ankita Bhandari Case: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

CM Dhami at a press conference in Dehradun on Tuesday. ( PTI )

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said his government is prepared for any investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case and a final decision would be taken only after consulting her parents and following their wishes. "I will speak to her parents as the chief servant of the state. After discussing the matter with them and studying the legal aspects, we will proceed in accordance with their wishes to ensure justice for their daughter," Dhami said. Dhami told reporters that the people of the state have expressed their views with sensitivity, while Ankita's parents remain the most affected. "We will not shy away from investigation at any level to ensure justice for our daughter, Ankita. If an attempt is made to mislead or distort this sensitive issue under a premeditated conspiracy, the public, the masses, will surely give a befitting response to such conspirators," he added. Opposition parties have been holding protests, demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter. The Congress and various social organisations have been demanding a central agency inquiry to identify a 'VIP' allegedly linked to the case. Dhami said the government will not back down from any kind of investigation. "Ankita Bhandari is our daughter, and her justice has been given the highest priority. With this same commitment, such strict action has been ensured against the criminals that they are now serving life imprisonment," he added. A receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Pauri district, 19-year-old Ankita, was murdered in 2022. The resort owner, Pulkit Arya, and two employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were subsequently arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court for the crime.