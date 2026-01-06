Prepared For Any Probe Into Ankita Bhandari Case: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
The case returned to the spotlight after actress Urmila Sanawar shared audio recordings alleging that the 'VIP' mentioned in the case is a BJP leader.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said his government is prepared for any investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case and a final decision would be taken only after consulting her parents and following their wishes.
"I will speak to her parents as the chief servant of the state. After discussing the matter with them and studying the legal aspects, we will proceed in accordance with their wishes to ensure justice for their daughter," Dhami said.
Dhami told reporters that the people of the state have expressed their views with sensitivity, while Ankita's parents remain the most affected. "We will not shy away from investigation at any level to ensure justice for our daughter, Ankita. If an attempt is made to mislead or distort this sensitive issue under a premeditated conspiracy, the public, the masses, will surely give a befitting response to such conspirators," he added.
बेटी अंकिता को न्याय दिलाने के लिए किसी भी स्तर की जांच से पीछे नहीं हटेंगे। यदि इस संवेदनशील विषय को सोचे-समझे षड्यंत्र के तहत भटकाने या तोड़ने-मरोड़ने का प्रयास किया गया, तो ऐसे षड्यंत्रकारियों को जनता जनार्दन भी अवश्य जवाब देगी। pic.twitter.com/gDqpr2UHLg— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 6, 2026
Opposition parties have been holding protests, demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter. The Congress and various social organisations have been demanding a central agency inquiry to identify a 'VIP' allegedly linked to the case.
Dhami said the government will not back down from any kind of investigation. "Ankita Bhandari is our daughter, and her justice has been given the highest priority. With this same commitment, such strict action has been ensured against the criminals that they are now serving life imprisonment," he added.
सरकार किसी भी प्रकार की जांच से पीछे हटने वाली नहीं है। अंकिता भंडारी हमारी बेटी है और उसके न्याय को सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता दी गई है। इसी प्रतिबद्धता के साथ अपराधियों के विरुद्ध ऐसी सख़्त कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित की गई, जिससे वे आज उम्र कैद की सजा काट रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/VXFNQTNaST— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 6, 2026
A receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Pauri district, 19-year-old Ankita, was murdered in 2022. The resort owner, Pulkit Arya, and two employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were subsequently arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court for the crime.
The case returned to the spotlight recently after actress Urmila Sanawar, who claims to be the wife of former MLA Suresh Rathore, shared audio recordings on social media, alleging that the 'VIP' mentioned in the case is a BJP leader known as 'Gattu'. She disclosed the full name of the person in a video, which sparked a political row in the state.
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday granted interim relief to former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore in two of the four cases related to the Ankita Bhandari murder case registered in Haridwar and Dehradun. Protecting from arrest, the single bench of Justice Ashish Naithani issued notices to the state government and petitioners, asking them to present their arguments within four weeks.
Cases were registered against Rathore and his wife, Urmila Sanawar, at Jhabrera, Bahadrabad, Nehru Colony and Dalanwala police stations, alleging that they are circulating videos and audio clips on social media, including Facebook, to tarnish the image of Dushyant Gautam. The complainants demanded legal action against the couple.
The Mahanagar Delhi Uttarakhand Pravasi Sangathan staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday over the Ankita Bhandari murder case, demanding a CBI inquiry and swift action against all those responsible for the crime.
One of the demonstrators said, "We are here protesting to demand a CBI investigation into the Ankita Bhandari case. We want it so that no matter who the VIP is, they should be punished. We want justice for Ankita Bhandari."
Another protester said the case had taken a new turn following recent revelations. "This case happened in 2022, and now the name of a 'Gattu' has surfaced after a whistle-blower, Urmila Sanawar, revealed that it is Dushyant Singh Gautam. Since the Dhami government is not willing to help us, we are here to plead with the Central government. We urge PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI enquiry and, if the accused is responsible for this heinous crime, he should be given the strictest punishment," the protester said.
Voicing stronger demands, another participant in the protest said, "We demand capital punishment for the killers of Ankita Bhandari. The VIPs, killers and all others involved should be given the death sentence. Justice should be served."
Questioning the handling of the investigation, another protester alleged that crucial evidence had been destroyed. "The evidence was all destroyed when the crime took place. We want justice for Ankita Bhandari and capital punishment for all those responsible. She was forced to give 'special services' to a VIP. She had mentioned all this in her chats with her friend. Now, a whistle-blower has also revealed the name of the VIP. Why is no action being taken?" he asked.
Similar protests were also held in Dehradun, where locals, several organisations and political groups staged demonstrations demanding a CBI inquiry into the case and justice for the victim. In recent days, Uttarakhand has witnessed multiple protests pressing for accountability and a thorough investigation into the murder.
[With agency inputs]
Also Read