ETV Bharat / state

Prepare Permanent Solution For Surat Flooding, Says Gujarat CM; Announces Rs 500 Cr Creek Project

Surat: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday visited Surat and directed officials to prepare a permanent solution for the area's recurring flooding caused by creeks. Reviewing the situation in the city after record rainfall earlier this week, Patel warned of strict action against erring officials.

Patel, accompanied by Union Jal Shakti Minister and Navsari MP CR Paatil, reviewed the situation at a meeting held at Surat Municipal Corporation office, two days after the city witnessed 358 mm rainfall in 24 hours, triggering flood-like situation in several areas and disrupting normal life. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, senior officials and local authorities were also present.

The CM's visit came after at least nine people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Surat district, while nearly 3,900 residents were shifted from low-lying areas amid heavy rains.

"Surat witnessed its highest recorded rainfall in many years within a short span on July 7, leading to extensive waterlogging after heavy rainfall in upstream areas," Sanghavi told reporters after the meeting.

He said floodwater entered several residential areas and shops, while the Surat Municipal Corporation, police, district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out rescue and relief operations with support from citizens and voluntary organisations.

CM Patel took a stern view of the recurring flooding caused by the city's creek system and directed the municipal corporation to immediately prepare and implement a permanent solution, Sanghavi said.

"If this problem recurs, strict action will be taken against officials concerned," Sanghavi quoted the chief minister as saying.