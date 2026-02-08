ETV Bharat / state

Preparations Underway In Uttarakhand For Census 2027

Dehradun: Ahead of the first phase of Census 2027, preparations have begun in Uttarakhand for the house listing exercise. Soon, a web portal and an application will be launched to enable citizens to register their house details themselves.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Deepak Kumar, Census Secretary and Nodal Officer in Uttarakhand, said this is a very important task for the Government of India and to become a partner in the census, register your information yourself.

"Preparations have been underway for the last six months. Considering the weather and other situations, the house listing exercise, which is the first phase, will be conducted sometime between April and September. This time, the Government of India has taken a new initiative. Using IT, an online platform will be made available to the general public before the house-to-house census. On this platform, everyone can share their information," Kumar said.

He said that before enumerators visit houses for the survey, the online platform along with the application facility will be made available to the general public. "People will have to share information and answer some questions on this application. An ID will be generated. Later, when the census enumerators visit, they will verify the information entered in the application," he said.

According to Kumar, the first census in the country was conducted in 1872 during the British era. Since then, the census work has always been done manually but this is the first time that it is being done digitally and electronically, he said adding, "When enumerators go out for the survey, they will collect all the data digitally using a web application. This data will be uploaded and securely stored digitally on a central server. Currently, in the first phase, houses are being enumerated, and in the second phase, people will be counted. All the data will be stored securely in digital format."