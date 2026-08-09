Ram Temple Ready For Devotees as Jhulan Utsav Begins August 15
The preparations for the Jhulan Utsav festival at Ram Temple remain underway.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Ayodhya: The Jhulan Utsav festival at Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will be celebrated with traditional gaiety and fervour, with preparations underway for the series of religious events at the temple complex.
The first meeting of the newly constituted religious committee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was held at the Shri Ram Vallabh Kunj Temple to review arrangements for the festival. The 12-day Jhulan Utsav will commence at the Ram Temple on August 15. On the first day, a ceremonial palanquin procession (Palki Yatra) will be taken out with full traditional grandeur from the northern gate of the complex. The procession will pass in front of the main entrance, traverse the Parkota (outer perimeter) and the complex grounds, and reach the ancient Kuber Tila.
After the completion of a religious programme of about two hours, the palanquin carrying the deity will return to the Garbhgriha (sanctum sanctorum), where Ram Lalla will be seated on a gold-studded silver swing.
"On the first day, the deity would swing at the ancient Kuber Tila and remain seated there throughout the day to grant darshan to devotees. There was a consensus on this proposal," said Mithilesh Nandini Sharan, Member, Religious Trust Committee.
The deity would be seated on the swing early in the morning following the Shringar Aarti. A curtain would remain drawn during the midday Bhog (food offering) period, after which darshan on the swing would resume. Traditional delicacies such as Malpua, Puri, and Kheer will be offered as Bhog.
In anticipation of the influx of devotees for the Jhulan Utsav, Ram Lalla will be "available for darshan on the swing from the morning onwards, with viewing to be suspended only briefly in the afternoon."
"Subsequently, darshan of Ram Lalla Sarkar seated on the swing will be available again during the Shayan Kaal (evening rest period). Saints from Ayodhya will be informed a day in advance to participate in this festival. Additionally, a specific dress code has been prescribed for the priests who will all be attired in yellow robes," said Rajkumar Das, Member and official of Ram Vallabha Kunj.
Govind Devgiri (Chairman of the Religious Committee), Mahant Dinendra Das, Swami Vishwa Tirtha Prasannacharya, Swami Yugpurush Parmanand, Jagatguru Vasudevanand Saraswati, and Mahant Kamal Nayan Das participated virtually in the meeting. Also present were Krishna Mohan, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Religious Committee members Mithilesh Nandini Sharan and Mahant Ramanand Das, along with Rajkumar Das and Vedic Acharya Indradev Mishra.
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