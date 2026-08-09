ETV Bharat / state

Ram Temple Ready For Devotees as Jhulan Utsav Begins August 15

Ayodhya: The Jhulan Utsav festival at Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will be celebrated with traditional gaiety and fervour, with preparations underway for the series of religious events at the temple complex.

The first meeting of the newly constituted religious committee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was held at the Shri Ram Vallabh Kunj Temple to review arrangements for the festival. The 12-day Jhulan Utsav will commence at the Ram Temple on August 15. On the first day, a ceremonial palanquin procession (Palki Yatra) will be taken out with full traditional grandeur from the northern gate of the complex. The procession will pass in front of the main entrance, traverse the Parkota (outer perimeter) and the complex grounds, and reach the ancient Kuber Tila.

After the completion of a religious programme of about two hours, the palanquin carrying the deity will return to the Garbhgriha (sanctum sanctorum), where Ram Lalla will be seated on a gold-studded silver swing.

"On the first day, the deity would swing at the ancient Kuber Tila and remain seated there throughout the day to grant darshan to devotees. There was a consensus on this proposal," said Mithilesh Nandini Sharan, Member, Religious Trust Committee.