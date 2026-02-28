ETV Bharat / state

RGNUL Academic Council Recommends Dropping Rajiv Gandhi’s Name From University Title

Patiala: The Academic Council of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) has recommended removing the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi from the university’s title. As per the proposal, the institution may be renamed as “National Law University.”

Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Jayashankar Singh confirmed that the proposal has been passed by the Academic Council. And the matter will now be forwarded to the Executive Council and then to the Government of Punjab for final approval.

Earlier, in November 2024, the acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, had also urged the Central Government to change the university’s name. He said that the existing name hurts the sentiments of the Sikh community in the backdrop of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot.