Preparations Gain Momentum As UP CM Yogi Invites PM Modi For March 28 Inauguration Of Noida International Airport
Jewar MLA is visiting villages, inviting residents to attend the inauguration, and calling the airport project a symbol of pride and development for Uttar Pradesh.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: Uttar Pradesh is set to get a major boost in development, as the Noida International Airport in Jewar is now fully ready.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the state government has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic inauguration on March 28. Following the announcement, the police and administration have begun preparations.
Soon, the skies over Jewar will buzz with aircraft. After CM Yogi’s announcement, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and the administration have entered “alert mode”, with preparations at the venue gaining momentum.
Work on German hangar tents and helipads has begun on a war footing. Keeping security and protocol in mind, five helipads are being prepared within the airport premises for the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and the Governor.
NIAL CEO R K Singh and District Magistrate Medha Roopam are regularly inspecting the site. Seven separate parking zones are being developed to manage the expected crowd. Detailed plans have been made for drinking water, mobile toilets and uninterrupted power supply.
Security arrangements are being overseen by Additional Commissioner Rajeev Narayan Mishra. Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh is actively involved in making the event historic, visiting villages and inviting people to be part of what he calls a “festival of development”. He said the airport is not just a project but a matter of pride for the entire state.
Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh said the airport will serve as a “gateway” for global investors. He added that the airport will become a hub for employment and attract investments worth billions of dollars.
The Noida International Airport is expected to ease the burden on Delhi-NCR and serve as a milestone in boosting the economy of western Uttar Pradesh.
Also Read: