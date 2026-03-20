ETV Bharat / state

Preparations Gain Momentum As UP CM Yogi Invites PM Modi For March 28 Inauguration Of Noida International Airport

Parking zones, drinking water, mobile toilets and uninterrupted power supply are being arranged to manage the large crowds expected during the inauguration ceremony. ( Representational Photo/ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Noida: Uttar Pradesh is set to get a major boost in development, as the Noida International Airport in Jewar is now fully ready.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the state government has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic inauguration on March 28. Following the announcement, the police and administration have begun preparations.

Soon, the skies over Jewar will buzz with aircraft. After CM Yogi’s announcement, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and the administration have entered “alert mode”, with preparations at the venue gaining momentum.

Work on German hangar tents and helipads has begun on a war footing. Keeping security and protocol in mind, five helipads are being prepared within the airport premises for the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and the Governor.