Jharkhand To Launch India's First Fully Digital Census From May 1
Residents have been advised not to share OTPs with anyone and to verify the identity of enumerators before providing their self-enumeration reference number for validation
Published : April 24, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand will become the first state in India to conduct a fully digital census, beginning May 1, 2026. The initiative marks a significant shift in the country's data collection process, with a two-phase schedule designed to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and public participation.
Prabhat Kumar, Director of the Directorate of Census Operations, Government of India, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat on Friday, said that the first phase will commence with a self-enumeration drive from May 1 to May 15, 2026. During this period, citizens can submit their household details online through the official census portal. This will be followed by a door-to-door verification exercise from May 16 to June 14, 2026, where enumerators will validate the submitted data.
Phase 1 Schedule
- Self-commission: May 1 to May 15, 2026 (Users also can self-enumerate via the official website se.census.gov.in.)
- Door-to-door verification: May 16 to June 14
The second phase, scheduled for February 2027, will focus on the population census, capturing detailed demographic information across the state.
To execute the massive exercise, around 75,000 state government employees - primarily school teachers - have been deployed. Each enumerator will cover up to 200 households. The government has announced an honorarium of ₹25,000/employee, including ₹9,000 for the housing survey and ₹16,000 for the population census phase.
Collect Data Offline
Authorities have urged citizens to actively participate in the self-enumeration process while maintaining caution. Residents have been advised not to share OTPs with anyone and to verify the identity of enumerators before providing their self-enumeration reference number for validation.
IMPORTANT
Do not share the OTP
Verify the ID of enumerators before validation
Given the connectivity challenges in remote areas, enumerators have been instructed to collect data offline and upload it once they access network coverage. Additionally, to address language barriers, only local-language-speaking government staff have been assigned enumeration duties.
The census questionnaire will include 33 questions covering housing conditions, family details, access to basic amenities, and ownership of assets. Information on social categories, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, will also be collected.
Key questions
- Home: Building number, type of house, wall-roof-floor material, house status and use.
- Family: Number of members, name of the head of the family, gender, social class (including SC/ST).
- Facilities: Ownership of the house, number of rooms, number of married couples, kitchen status, LPG/PNG connection, main fuel of cooking, source of light.
- Resources: Availability of radio, TV, internet, bicycle, motorcycle, car, etc.
Prabhat Kumar has assured that all data will remain secure and will be used exclusively for policy planning and development initiatives. The digital census is expected to play a crucial role in shaping future governance and welfare programs, making citizen participation vital to its success.
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