ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand To Launch India's First Fully Digital Census From May 1

Ranchi: Jharkhand will become the first state in India to conduct a fully digital census, beginning May 1, 2026. The initiative marks a significant shift in the country's data collection process, with a two-phase schedule designed to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and public participation.

Prabhat Kumar, Director of the Directorate of Census Operations, Government of India, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat on Friday, said that the first phase will commence with a self-enumeration drive from May 1 to May 15, 2026. During this period, citizens can submit their household details online through the official census portal. This will be followed by a door-to-door verification exercise from May 16 to June 14, 2026, where enumerators will validate the submitted data.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Phase 1 Schedule

Self-commission: May 1 to May 15, 2026 (Users also can self-enumerate via the official website se.census.gov.in.)

May 1 to May 15, 2026 (Users also can self-enumerate via the official website se.census.gov.in.) Door-to-door verification: May 16 to June 14

The second phase, scheduled for February 2027, will focus on the population census, capturing detailed demographic information across the state.

To execute the massive exercise, around 75,000 state government employees - primarily school teachers - have been deployed. Each enumerator will cover up to 200 households. The government has announced an honorarium of ₹25,000/employee, including ₹9,000 for the housing survey and ₹16,000 for the population census phase.